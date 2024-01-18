Cheltenham Festival Anticipation Builds: Key Insights Expected from Thurles' Sunday Card

With the Cheltenham Festival on the horizon, anticipation among horse racing enthusiasts is rising, and Thurles' Sunday card is expected to provide crucial insights. The day's highlight, the Grade 2 Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase, presents a fascinating match-up featuring Allaho, the third-place finisher at King George, pitted against formidable rivals such as Envoi Allen and Appreciate It.

Advertisment

High Stakes and High Hopes

Allaho, a two-time winner of the Ryanair Chase, is currently leading the odds at 3-1 for the 2m4f chase during festival week. His competition is nothing short of impressive, with other entrants like Banbridge, Stage Star, and Envoi Allen, who had a close call at the Ladbrokes Champion Chase but opted out of the Savills Chase owing to unsuitable ground conditions.

Contenders to Watch

Advertisment

Appreciate It, along with other potential contenders like Fil Dor, Monkfish, Stattler, Fakir D'oudairies, Capodanno, French Dynamite, and El Barra, are also in the running for the chase. Each of these horses brings a unique blend of skill, endurance, and spirit to the race, promising a thrilling event for spectators and bettors alike.

Promising Novice on the Track

Meanwhile, High Class Hero, a promising horse from Willie Mullins' stable, is set to compete in the 2m7f novice hurdle. Currently the second favorite with 12-1 odds for the festival's novice hurdle, High Class Hero's performance will be keenly watched by punters and racing enthusiasts.

The Cheltenham Festival's Trials Day could also see the rescheduled Clarence House Chase if weather conditions lead to a cancellation at Ascot, adding another layer of anticipation to the upcoming events.