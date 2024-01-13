en English
Chelsea’s Pochettino Dismisses Rumors Around Brighton’s Ferguson

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:55 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:25 pm EST
Chelsea’s manager Mauricio Pochettino has tactfully dismissed the buzzing rumors around the club’s potential interest in Brighton & Hove Albion’s prolific striker, Evan Ferguson. In the aftermath of Chelsea’s recent 1-0 victory against Fulham, Pochettino subtly addressed the speculation surrounding the club’s imminent transfer activities.

Chelsea’s Stance on New Signings

Despite Ferguson’s impressive tally of 10 goals last season and six in the current one, Chelsea’s head coach has emphasized that the club hasn’t yet made any decisions regarding new signings. Pochettino clarified, “We are assessing the squad, and if something happens, we will communicate. But no decision has been taken.”

He further debunked the misconstrued narratives from his previous comments, insisting that he never explicitly stated the need for a new centre-forward.

Ferguson Attracts Attention

At just 19, Ferguson’s talent has been turning heads in the Premier League. With 10 caps for the Republic of Ireland under his belt, the young striker’s potential seems to be attracting the interest of top-tier clubs like Chelsea. However, Brighton is reportedly resisting Chelsea’s interest, deemed to be seeking a transfer fee over £100 million for Ferguson’s services.

The Future of Chelsea’s Squad

While Pochettino has indicated that Chelsea is willing to make moves in the transfer market if deemed necessary, there’s currently no confirmation of intent to add Ferguson or any other player to the squad. “We are working to assess the market for different situations,” Pochettino stated, hinting at the fluidity and uncertainty of the current transfer window.

As the speculations continue to swirl, Chelsea’s immediate focus remains on their upcoming game against Middlesbrough in the Carabao Cup semi-final on January 23.

Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

