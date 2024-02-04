Chelsea's Defeat to Wolves Intensifies Pressure on Pochettino

In a shocking upset at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers, tipping the scales of pressure against the team's manager, Mauricio Pochettino. The defeat, coming on the heels of an underwhelming performance against Liverpool, has placed Chelsea closer to the relegation zone than the top four. The stunning defeat left the team in 11th place on the table, a precarious position that echoes with the jeers of the home crowd and chants of former owner Roman Abramovich's name.

Chelsea's Tactical Shortcomings

The shortcomings of the Chelsea team were not lost on Pochettino. He acknowledged the burden of blame that is currently weighing on him and his team. In his words, 'everyone at the club is responsible for the current situation', and that they must shoulder the criticism and work diligently to effect change. This statement, however, did not shield him from speculation about his future as Chelsea's manager, especially after a social media post by Thiago Silva's wife, which hinted at a managerial change.

Wolves' Victory and Cunha's Hat-Trick

While Chelsea grapples with their internal issues, Wolverhampton Wanderers basked in the glory of their victory. Wolves' manager, Gary O'Neil, had a contrasting day to Pochettino. He commended his team's recovery from their previous defeat and singled out Matheus Cunha for praise, who in a sterling performance scored a hat-trick in the match.

A Look into the Future

Chelsea now faces a challenging path ahead - an FA Cup replay and a league match against Crystal Palace. As they prepare for these upcoming matches, the shadow of their recent defeat and the speculation over their manager's future loom large. Meanwhile, Wolves can celebrate their victory and Cunha's individual success. As the dust settles on this upset, the next phase for both teams will be crucial. For Chelsea, it is a question of regaining their footing, and for Wolves, it's about maintaining their winning momentum.