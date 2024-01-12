en English
Football

Chelsea’s Angelo Gabriel Defends Teammate Mykhailo Mudryk Amid Criticism

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:58 pm EST
Chelsea’s Angelo Gabriel has shown solidarity with his teammate Mykhailo Mudryk, who has been under the lens for his performance on the field. Mudryk, who has a record of four goals and the same number of assists in 38 games since his transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk, has been facing criticism. However, Gabriel, who is presently on loan at Strasbourg, lauded Mudryk’s personality and spoke of the strong bond they share.

Mudryk’s Character: A ‘Giant Heart’ and ‘Ukrainian-Brazilian’ Personality

Despite the scrutiny, Gabriel chose to highlight Mudryk’s character, describing him as possessing a ‘giant heart.’ Their camaraderie, which transcends their professional sphere, has been nurtured through frequent communication via Instagram. Gabriel went a step further, attributing a unique ‘Ukrainian-Brazilian’ personality to Mudryk. This term not only alludes to Mudryk’s Ukrainian origins and his adaptation to Chelsea, but also to their shared connection, given Gabriel’s Brazilian roots.

A Strong Bond Despite Geographical Distance

Despite being on loan at Strasbourg, Gabriel’s bond with Mudryk has not waned. He expressed missing their interactions, especially the training sessions they once shared. Their friendship, it seems, is not dictated by geographical proximity but is strengthened by shared experiences, mutual respect, and their love for the sport.

Mudryk’s Struggles and Gabriel’s Support

Mudryk’s journey since joining Chelsea has been met with challenges. He has been under fire, struggling to meet expectations. Yet, Gabriel has stood by him, offering support and encouragement. In an interview with Premier League Brasil, Gabriel shed light on Mudryk’s efforts to block out critics while he adapts to his new life at Chelsea. He expressed admiration for his teammate and talked about how quickly they formed a friendship, a testament to their shared passion and commitment to the sport.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

