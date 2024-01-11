Chelsea Recalls Striker David Fofana Amid Shortage of Forwards

Chelsea Football Club has steeled its attacking line-up with the recall of 21-year-old Ivorian striker, David Fofana, from his loan spell at Union Berlin. The move comes at a crucial time as the club grapples with a shortage of forwards. Fofana's return could be a game-changer for Chelsea, currently under the new management of Mauricio Pochettino.

Fofana: A Needed Boost for Chelsea

Having joined Chelsea from Molde for £10.9 million in January 2023, Fofana was originally scheduled for a 12-month loan in Germany. During his tenure at Union Berlin, he made a mark with 17 appearances, including a proud four in the Champions League, and netted two goals. His recall to Chelsea offers a promising solution to the club's pressing concerns upfront. With Nicolas Jackson committed to the Africa Cup of Nations and Christopher Nkunku nursing a hip injury, the club's attacking options had been significantly thinned. Their only available recognized striker, Armando Broja, despite showing promise, has only scored twice this season after returning from an ACL injury.

Union Berlin: A Season of Challenges

Meanwhile, Union Berlin has had a turbulent season. The club is reeling under the impact of nine consecutive losses, which led to the dismissal of their manager, Urs Fischer, in November. Their journey in the Champions League was cut short too, with an early exit from the group stage. Fofana's departure further compounds their challenges.

Other Moves in Chelsea

In more news from the Chelsea camp, 24-year-old goalkeeper Jamie Cumming is set to join League One club Oxford for the season's remainder. This follows a successful spell at MK Dons, where he earned the title of Player of the Year. Cumming, yet to play a competitive senior game for Chelsea, now has the opportunity to add to his growing reputation in Oxford.