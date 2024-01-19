Chelsea Recalls Cesare Casadei from Leicester City Loan

In an unexpected turn of events, Chelsea football club has decided to recall their loaned-out midfielder, Cesare Casadei, from Leicester City. The 21-year-old Italian, who transferred to Chelsea from Inter Milan just a year and a half ago, has been struggling to showcase his potential during his time with the Foxes.

Performance at Leicester City

Despite taking part in 22 matches for Leicester's Championship team, Casadei managed to score only two goals and provided no assists. His impact was further limited due to his restricted playtime, where he only started in eight games and averaged less than 40 minutes per game.

Leicester City Manager's Stance

Regardless of Casadei's underwhelming performance, Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca came forward in the young player's defense. Maresca emphasized on the player's youth and the need for development while highlighting Casadei's recent performance where he scored in the FA Cup third round.

The Future of Cesare Casadei

With his sudden return to Chelsea's Cobham training ground, there is rampant speculation on whether Casadei will be loaned out again or perhaps used as a substitute for fellow midfielder Conor Gallagher. It's a narrative that's bound to develop over the coming weeks. Currently, Casadei's contract with Chelsea is set to expire in 2028, affording him ample time to prove his worth to the club.