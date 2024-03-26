Chelsea Prepares €90m Bid for Napoli's Victor Osimhen Amidst Arsenal, PSG Interest

Reports from Italy reveal that Chelsea is gearing up to offer €90m for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, marking a significant move in the summer transfer window of 2024. According to Il Mattino, Chelsea's bid, although below Osimhen's €130m release clause, could be accepted by Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis due to the player's desire to leave.

BusinessDay highlighted on Monday that personal terms with Osimhen have been agreed upon by Chelsea, showcasing the club's intent to bolster their attacking lineup with the Nigerian star.

Strategic Move by Chelsea

Chelsea's pursuit of Osimhen comes at a time when the club is keen on strengthening its striker position. With 72 goals in 125 appearances for Napoli since 2020, Osimhen has demonstrated his scoring prowess, making him a lucrative target for the Blues.

The potential acquisition of the 25-year-old Super Eagles striker, who has already netted 13 goals in the current season, could significantly enhance Chelsea's offensive capabilities. Discussions with Osimhen's agent, Roberto Calenda, are underway, signaling Chelsea's proactive approach in securing a deal ahead of competitors Arsenal and PSG.

While Chelsea leads the race for Osimhen's signature, they are not without competition. Arsenal and PSG have also expressed interest in the Nigerian international, willing to rival Chelsea's €90m offer. Napoli's openness to accepting an offer below the release clause introduces a dynamic negotiation phase.

For Chelsea, securing Osimhen's services is not just about outbidding rivals but also ensuring they can offer him European football, a critical factor given the club's aspirations and Osimhen's career goals.

Napoli's Stance and Future Moves

Napoli, under President Aurelio De Laurentiis, is positioned to make strategic decisions regarding Osimhen's future. Despite the forward's contract extension until June 2026, which includes a €130m release clause, De Laurentiis's willingness to consider offers below the clause suggests a pragmatic approach to transfer negotiations. This flexibility could facilitate Osimhen's departure while allowing Napoli to reinvest in their squad, maintaining competitiveness in Serie A and beyond.

The pursuit of Victor Osimhen by Chelsea, amidst interest from Arsenal and PSG, highlights the high stakes involved in the summer transfer window. Osimhen's potential move could reshape Chelsea's attack, offering them a formidable presence upfront.

As negotiations progress, the football world watches closely, anticipating the impact of this significant transfer on the involved clubs and the player's career trajectory.