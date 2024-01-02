en English
Sports

Chelsea Green Makes Triumphant Return to WWE, Topping Televised Matches in 2023

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:51 pm EST
Chelsea Green Makes Triumphant Return to WWE, Topping Televised Matches in 2023

Chelsea Green, a former WWE champion, has once again made her mark in the wrestling world. Reentering the organization in January 2023, her tenacity and resilience have led her to the impressive feat of having the most televised matches in the WWE women’s division for the year, tied at 31 with Raquel Rodriguez and closely followed by Iyo Sky and Becky Lynch.

Return to Glory

Green’s journey within the WWE has been marked by ups and downs. Starting as an extra in 2014, she faced several setbacks including injuries and a release in 2021. Yet, her second stint in the WWE has been marked by success. Alongside her frequent television appearances, Green and Sonya Deville won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship on the July 17 episode of WWE Raw, a testament to her determination and skill.

A Championship Lost and a Rematch Promised

After a 126-day reign, Green and her partner Piper Niven lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on December 18, 2023. The team defended the titles just three times during their reign. Following this loss, WWE RAW Day 1 announced that Green and Niven are set for a rematch, pitting them once again against the current champions.

Resilience in the Ring

Chelsea Green’s character within the WWE has been polarizing, drawing admirers while also annoying some. Yet, this duality is indicative of her versatility and adaptability within the industry. In a podcast interview, Green reflected on her rocky start in NXT and the challenges she faced, emphasizing the uniqueness of her experience. Whether she’s loved or loathed, Green’s resilience and talent in the ring cannot be denied. As she gears up for a rematch, the wrestling world will once again be watching with bated breath.

Sports United States
