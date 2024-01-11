Chelsea Footballer Ben Chilwell’s Tribute to Young Fan Killed in Road Accident

On a cold December evening, Lydia Ross, a 21-year-old woman from Co Antrim, faced an untimely demise in a road accident near Coleraine. Known as an ardent supporter of football, Ross was a regular at Ballymena United and Chelsea matches, cheering on her teams with infectious enthusiasm. Her untimely death on December 28 has left a void in the hearts of her family, friends, and the football community.

A Father’s Grief

Paul Ross, Lydia’s father, took to social media to share the heart-wrenching grief of losing his daughter. He posted a poignant photograph, capturing the last football match they attended together on Boxing Day. The image, brimming with joy and camaraderie, stood as a stark contrast to the grief that followed just two days later.

Chelsea Star’s Compassionate Gesture

Amidst the profound sadness, a glimmer of solace emerged for the Ross family in the form of a letter from Chelsea and England footballer, Ben Chilwell. The football star expressed the club’s sorrow over Lydia’s demise and extended sincere condolences on behalf of its staff and players. This act of kindness, bridging the gap between the football field and a mourning household, was deeply appreciated by the Ross family.

Ballymena United Pays Tribute

The Ballymena United football club also extended their heartfelt condolences to Lydia’s family and friends. The club’s tribute echoed the sentiments of the community, reflecting the deep impact of Lydia’s loss. This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the fragile nature of life and the unity that can emerge in times of grief.