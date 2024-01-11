en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Chelsea Footballer Ben Chilwell’s Tribute to Young Fan Killed in Road Accident

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:05 pm EST
Chelsea Footballer Ben Chilwell’s Tribute to Young Fan Killed in Road Accident

On a cold December evening, Lydia Ross, a 21-year-old woman from Co Antrim, faced an untimely demise in a road accident near Coleraine. Known as an ardent supporter of football, Ross was a regular at Ballymena United and Chelsea matches, cheering on her teams with infectious enthusiasm. Her untimely death on December 28 has left a void in the hearts of her family, friends, and the football community.

A Father’s Grief

Paul Ross, Lydia’s father, took to social media to share the heart-wrenching grief of losing his daughter. He posted a poignant photograph, capturing the last football match they attended together on Boxing Day. The image, brimming with joy and camaraderie, stood as a stark contrast to the grief that followed just two days later.

Chelsea Star’s Compassionate Gesture

Amidst the profound sadness, a glimmer of solace emerged for the Ross family in the form of a letter from Chelsea and England footballer, Ben Chilwell. The football star expressed the club’s sorrow over Lydia’s demise and extended sincere condolences on behalf of its staff and players. This act of kindness, bridging the gap between the football field and a mourning household, was deeply appreciated by the Ross family.

Ballymena United Pays Tribute

The Ballymena United football club also extended their heartfelt condolences to Lydia’s family and friends. The club’s tribute echoed the sentiments of the community, reflecting the deep impact of Lydia’s loss. This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the fragile nature of life and the unity that can emerge in times of grief.

0
Accidents Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
38 mins ago
Gas Heater Explosion in Msida: No Injuries, But Raises Concerns
On a quiet Saturday afternoon in Msida, the tranquillity was abruptly shattered by a gas heater explosion. The incident, which occurred around 4.30 pm in a private residence’s driveway, sparked alarm among locals. Although no injuries were reported, the explosion’s force was potent enough to cause notable property damage. The Impact and Aftermath The blast’s
Gas Heater Explosion in Msida: No Injuries, But Raises Concerns
Tragic Highway Collision in Nova Scotia Underscores Dangers of Wildlife
2 hours ago
Tragic Highway Collision in Nova Scotia Underscores Dangers of Wildlife
Fire in Salt Lake City Apartment Displaces Residents, Cats Heroically Rescued
2 hours ago
Fire in Salt Lake City Apartment Displaces Residents, Cats Heroically Rescued
Tragic Accidents Rock Ghana: Vice President's Wife's Convoy Involved
47 mins ago
Tragic Accidents Rock Ghana: Vice President's Wife's Convoy Involved
US Navy SEALs Missing After Nighttime Mission off Somalia Coast
53 mins ago
US Navy SEALs Missing After Nighttime Mission off Somalia Coast
Colombia Mudslide: Rainfall Triggers Catastrophe, Claims Lives
1 hour ago
Colombia Mudslide: Rainfall Triggers Catastrophe, Claims Lives
Latest Headlines
World News
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
22 seconds
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
11 mins
Starmer Backs UK Military Strikes on Houthi Rebels in Red Sea
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
11 mins
Weekend Recap: Breakthrough in Cancer Treatment and Other Global News Highlights
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
12 mins
South African President's Proposals Scrutinized Amidst ANC Progress
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
15 mins
South Africa Challenges Israel at International Court of Justice: A Shift in Global Dynamics
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
17 mins
The Citadel's Narrow Defeat to Wofford: A Closer Look
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
17 mins
Seymour Schools Deploy HALO Smart Sensors to Deter Youth Vaping
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
18 mins
Jean Silva's Dominant Debut at UFC Vegas 84: A Brutal First-Round Finish
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
22 seconds
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 mins
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
28 mins
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
6 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
6 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
6 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
7 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
8 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app