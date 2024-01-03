en English
Business

Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:33 pm EST
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX

In a significant move highlighting the growing intertwining of sports and digital assets, Chelsea Football Club has inked a new sponsorship agreement with BingX, a renowned cryptocurrency company. As part of the agreement, BingX will hold the prestigious position of Chelsea’s shirt sleeve sponsor for the remainder of the current season.

Transitioning to a New Era of Sponsorship

The terms of the deal extend beyond the current season. BingX is poised to become the sponsor of Chelsea’s training kit in a long-term arrangement expected to span multiple years. This transformative partnership comes in the wake of a previous collaboration between Chelsea and the Amber Group in 2022. The WhaleFin logo, a product of this collaboration, was previously emblazoned on the team’s shirt sleeves. However, this partnership was short-lived and met an abrupt end, paving the way for the new liaison with BingX.

Increasing Crypto Presence in Premier League

The prevalence of cryptocurrency partnerships in the Premier League is an undeniable testament to the growing acceptance of digital assets within the sports industry. Out of the 20 Premier League clubs, an astonishing 18 have an official crypto partner, a trend that shows no sign of slowing down. However, this growing trend is not without its share of controversy and criticism, with some questioning the implications of these partnerships.

A Step Towards Mainstream Acceptance of Cryptocurrency

This latest deal between Chelsea and BingX marks a significant step towards mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency in sports. BingX, as Chelsea’s official cryptocurrency and blockchain partner, will lead the charge in driving the adoption of digital assets in football and sports at large. The partnership serves not only as a financial move for Chelsea but also as a statement of intent, signalling the club’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the sporting world.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

