Chelsea FC Set for Further Investments in Player Market

Chelsea Football Club, under the ownership of Todd Boehly, has become a hub of high-profile transfers and significant investments over the past two years. A whopping £1 billion has been spent on player transfers, and the club shows no sign of slowing down. The current transfer window is no exception, with the club actively seeking a new striker to bolster their attacking prowess.

A Look at Recent Acquisitions

A recent addition to the squad, Nicolas Jackson, was acquired from Villarreal for a cool £37 million. Jackson has since justified his hefty price tag, delivering eight goals across 23 matches in all competitions. Another high-profile acquisition, Christopher Nkunku, has unfortunately been hampered by injury. Despite this setback, Nkunku managed to net once in three Premier League games after a £50 million transfer.

Striking Options on the Horizon

As per reports in The Telegraph, Chelsea is exploring the possibility of adding Roberto Firmino or Karim Benzema to their frontline. Benzema, the former Real Madrid striker, is currently embroiled in controversy, having missed Al-Ittihad's training camp in Dubai. His representatives attribute his absence to a tropical storm in Mauritius preventing his return.

Juggling Potential Targets

While Chelsea has reportedly acknowledged that Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney may not be viable targets for the January transfer window, the club remains undeterred. Napoli's demands for Osimhen and Brentford's retention of Toney until summer have put these options on hold. Regardless, Chelsea's determination to strengthen their forward line remains unwavering, with a host of other potential targets under consideration.