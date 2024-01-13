en English
Sports

Chelsea FC Match Interrupted by Unusual Film Promo: Fans’ Frustration and Film Mystery

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Chelsea FC Match Interrupted by Unusual Film Promo: Fans’ Frustration and Film Mystery

When the fans of the Chelsea Football Club gathered to witness the Premier League match against Fulham at Stamford Bridge, they were hardly prepared for the unexpected spectacle in store. As the match kicked off, a group of seven men, all dressed in black, rose from their seats and commanded attention. In the first 20 minutes of the 90-minute game, these men performed a series of odd activities: brushing their teeth, reading books, and checking their watches.

Unusual Promotional Stunt or Disturbing Interruption?

This strange spectacle was not an impromptu act of rebellion, but a promotional event for the upcoming film ‘Argylle’. The link between the football match and the film lies with Chelsea’s chairman, Todd Boehly, who owns the company producing ‘Argylle.’

The film, based on a book by Elly Conway, features a writer embroiled in a real-life espionage plot. The star-studded cast includes Henry Cavill, Sofia Boutella, and Dua Lipa. Despite the intrigue surrounding the film, the promotional event was met with frustration from Chelsea supporters, who felt their football experience had been unjustly interrupted.

‘Argylle’: A Film Wrapped in Mystery

Set for release on February 2, ‘Argylle’ has been shrouded in mystery, sparking speculation that the book’s author could be a well-known popstar. This promotional stunt, although not well-received by the Chelsea fans, has certainly added to the intrigue surrounding the film.

News Democracy: A New Way to Engage

Amidst the controversy, there’s an opportunity for readers to engage with ‘news democracy.’ By voting on articles, readers can influence their ranking on the indy100 website, adding a new dimension to how news is consumed and prioritized.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

