Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX

In a significant development in the world of sports and cryptocurrency, Chelsea Football Club has struck a deal with BingX, a leading name in the digital currency space. BingX will serve as the shirt sleeve sponsor for the Blues for the remainder of the ongoing season. Following the end of this season, the crypto firm’s relationship with the club will evolve into a more long-term association. BingX will sponsor Chelsea’s training kit in a deal that spans multiple years.

Notable Prevalence of Crypto Partnerships in Premier League

The prevalence of cryptocurrency sponsorships in English football, particularly the Premier League, is becoming increasingly notable. Out of the 20 clubs competing in the Premier League this season, a whopping 18 have an official crypto partner. This rising trend of crypto partnerships in football has sparked controversy and drawn criticism from some quarters.

Chelsea’s Previous Association with Crypto Firm

Prior to BingX, Chelsea had an official crypto sponsorship agreement with the Amber Group. As part of this collaboration, the WhaleFin logo, associated with the Amber Group, was prominently displayed on Chelsea’s shirt sleeves. However, this association met an unexpected end, paving the way for the new sponsorship deal with BingX.

Further Details Expected on Chelsea-BingX Deal

Details on the exact terms and conditions of Chelsea’s new sponsorship deal with BingX are yet to be divulged. The football and crypto community eagerly await more information on this partnership, which signifies the continued intertwining of sports and cryptocurrency.