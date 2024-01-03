en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Cryptocurrency

Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:33 pm EST
Chelsea FC Inks Sponsorship Deal with Crypto Firm BingX

In a significant development in the world of sports and cryptocurrency, Chelsea Football Club has struck a deal with BingX, a leading name in the digital currency space. BingX will serve as the shirt sleeve sponsor for the Blues for the remainder of the ongoing season. Following the end of this season, the crypto firm’s relationship with the club will evolve into a more long-term association. BingX will sponsor Chelsea’s training kit in a deal that spans multiple years.

Notable Prevalence of Crypto Partnerships in Premier League

The prevalence of cryptocurrency sponsorships in English football, particularly the Premier League, is becoming increasingly notable. Out of the 20 clubs competing in the Premier League this season, a whopping 18 have an official crypto partner. This rising trend of crypto partnerships in football has sparked controversy and drawn criticism from some quarters.

Chelsea’s Previous Association with Crypto Firm

Prior to BingX, Chelsea had an official crypto sponsorship agreement with the Amber Group. As part of this collaboration, the WhaleFin logo, associated with the Amber Group, was prominently displayed on Chelsea’s shirt sleeves. However, this association met an unexpected end, paving the way for the new sponsorship deal with BingX.

Further Details Expected on Chelsea-BingX Deal

Details on the exact terms and conditions of Chelsea’s new sponsorship deal with BingX are yet to be divulged. The football and crypto community eagerly await more information on this partnership, which signifies the continued intertwining of sports and cryptocurrency.

0
Cryptocurrency Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Cryptocurrency

See more
21 mins ago
Matrixport's Report Sparks Debate Over Bitcoin Spot ETF Approvals
A stark warning from Matrixport, a cryptocurrency investment services provider, has ignited debate among market analysts and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The firm’s report, released recently, predicts the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may reject all pending Bitcoin spot ETF applications in January, potentially triggering a significant drop in Bitcoin’s value. Matrixport’s Bearish Prediction The report
Matrixport's Report Sparks Debate Over Bitcoin Spot ETF Approvals
Polkadot, Sei, Pullix: Pioneering Investment Opportunities in Crypto
30 mins ago
Polkadot, Sei, Pullix: Pioneering Investment Opportunities in Crypto
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
34 mins ago
Chelsea FC Signs New Sponsorship Deal with Cryptocurrency Company BingX
Whales Market on Solana: A Game-Changer in OTC Decentralized Exchange Space
23 mins ago
Whales Market on Solana: A Game-Changer in OTC Decentralized Exchange Space
ERC-20: The Standard That Transformed Blockchain Technology
26 mins ago
ERC-20: The Standard That Transformed Blockchain Technology
Kadena Unveils Comprehensive Rebranding Initiative: NewKadena, Empowering the 'Human Layer'
29 mins ago
Kadena Unveils Comprehensive Rebranding Initiative: NewKadena, Empowering the 'Human Layer'
Latest Headlines
World News
Club for Growth Endorses Bernie Moreno in Ohio Senate Race
31 seconds
Club for Growth Endorses Bernie Moreno in Ohio Senate Race
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Fitness Journey Inspired by New York City Move
56 seconds
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Fitness Journey Inspired by New York City Move
Kell Longhorns Champion Fitness and Endurance in Arby's Classic Semifinal Victory
1 min
Kell Longhorns Champion Fitness and Endurance in Arby's Classic Semifinal Victory
How Sugar Consumption Affects Hormonal Health and Menstrual Symptoms
1 min
How Sugar Consumption Affects Hormonal Health and Menstrual Symptoms
Study Shows Humans Struggle to Read Negative Emotions in Flat-Faced Dogs
2 mins
Study Shows Humans Struggle to Read Negative Emotions in Flat-Faced Dogs
Big Ten Showdown: Former Teammates Marcus Domask and Lance Jones Face Off
2 mins
Big Ten Showdown: Former Teammates Marcus Domask and Lance Jones Face Off
Inflation and Healthcare: Lawmakers Discuss Access and Medicare Coverage
2 mins
Inflation and Healthcare: Lawmakers Discuss Access and Medicare Coverage
Keith Wood Advocates for Sam Prendergast's Inclusion in Six Nations Squad
2 mins
Keith Wood Advocates for Sam Prendergast's Inclusion in Six Nations Squad
WHO's Biosurveillance Proposals: A Step Towards Global Control or Essential Health Measure?
2 mins
WHO's Biosurveillance Proposals: A Step Towards Global Control or Essential Health Measure?
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
28 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app