Football

Chelsea Cruise to Convincing 4-0 Victory over Preston in FA Cup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:53 pm EST
Chelsea Cruise to Convincing 4-0 Victory over Preston in FA Cup

Chelsea Football Club, commonly known as the Blues, left no room for doubt in their third-round FA Cup match, cruising to a resounding 4-0 victory over Preston North End. This emphatic win came courtesy of four different goal scorers, highlighting the depth and versatility of the Chelsea squad.

Broja Breaks the Deadlock

Armando Broja, a young talent whose opportunities have been limited this season due to injuries and stiff competition from Nicolas Jackson, made his mark on the match in the 58th minute. Rising to meet a well-delivered cross from Malo Gusto, Broja’s header found the back of the net, breaking the deadlock and setting the tone for Chelsea’s dominance. Despite a missed opportunity for a second goal, his efforts proved pivotal in setting the stage for an eventual Chelsea victory.

Substitutes Spark Chelsea

Chelsea’s depth was on full display as substitutes played a significant role in the win. Thiago Silva, a veteran defender and substitute, added to Chelsea’s tally in the 66th minute with a powerful header off a Cole Palmer corner. His goal not only demonstrated his aerial prowess but also underscored the impact of Chelsea’s bench strength.

Sterling and Fernandez Seal the Win

Adding to the spectacle, Raheem Sterling showcased his set-piece proficiency with an exquisitely curled free-kick, further extending Chelsea’s lead. The scoring spree was capped off by Enzo Fernandez, who netted a goal five minutes from the end. Fernandez’s celebration was briefly put on hold due to a lengthy VAR review, but the goal stood, cementing Chelsea’s commanding win.

Despite their current 10th position in the Premier League, Chelsea’s dominance in the domestic cup competitions demonstrates their resilience and their continued pursuit of silverware this season. The triumphant victory sets up a semi-final clash in the League Cup against Middlesbrough, promising another thrilling encounter on the following Tuesday.

Football
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

