Chelsea Contemplates £86m Bid for Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez Amid Financial Strains

Amidst the intense transfer market, Chelsea Football Club has set its sights on Inter Milan's star striker, Lautaro Martinez. Reportedly, the club is contemplating an £86m bid for the Argentine forward, in an attempt to fortify their attacking front. This move comes despite the club's recent acquisition of Romelu Lukaku, who cost them £100 million, but is presently on loan at Roma.

Inter Milan Open to Negotiation

Inter Milan, the Italian football titan, has signalled its readiness to negotiate the sale of Martinez, given the right price. According to transfer expert Dean Jones, an offer in the bracket of £80 to £100 million could sway Inter into parting ways with the 26-year-old. However, the possibility of Martinez renewing his contract with the Italian club cannot be ruled out entirely.

Financial Strain Could Force Inter's Hand

The financial predicament currently engulfing Inter Milan might be a driving factor behind selling their high-profile players. The economic strain, coupled with Chelsea's interest in Martinez, might push Inter into considering the potential bid. The scenario presents a lucrative opportunity for Chelsea to capitalize on, as they aim to strengthen their squad.

Chelsea's Expansive Transfer Strategy

Chelsea's pursuit of Martinez is part of a broader transfer strategy. The club is also reportedly showing interest in a Brazilian teenager, drawing comparisons to Lionel Messi, a high-scoring striker from Girona, and a defender bearing similarities to Raphael Varane. Such an expansive approach implies that Chelsea is leaving no stone unturned in its quest to add more firepower to their roster.