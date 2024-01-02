Cheez-It Citrus Bowl: Mascot Ched Z Steals the Show as Tennessee Triumphs

In the annals of the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, a new chapter was written as Ched Z, a non-edible mascot, emerged from a giant Cheez-It box, stealing the limelight from the intense match between Tennessee and the Iowa Hawkeyes. The spectacle, set to the tune of DMX’s ‘Lose’, added a tinge of excitement and humor to the otherwise fiercely competitive environment.

The Unforeseen Star of the Show

Ched Z, with its quirky antics, quickly became the center of attention. The mascot was even seen enjoying a massage on the sidelines, providing both comic relief and a unique marketing twist to the game. The Tennessee coach, Josh Heupel, was showered with Cheez-It snacks in a celebratory gesture, highlighting the mascot’s role in the game’s festivities.

Tennessee’s Triumph

While Ched Z’s antics provided entertainment, Tennessee’s impressive performance on the field marked a decisive 35-0 victory. The team’s triumph was largely attributed to true freshman Nico Iamaleava, who ran three touchdowns and threw another. His extraordinary performance, earning him the Citrus Bowl MVP title, underscores his potential as Tennessee’s starting quarterback in 2024.

The Hawkeyes’ Struggle

The Iowa Hawkeyes, renowned for their robust defense, were left grappling with Tennessee’s dynamic offense. Their struggle to contain Tennessee’s onslaught resulted in the largest shutout in Citrus Bowl history, a testament to Tennessee’s strategic prowess and the promise of their rising stars.

Marketing Mascots and the Specter of a Showdown

The Cheez-It Citrus Bowl was not the first game to witness the debut of a non-edible mascot. A similar scene unfolded at the Pop Tart Bowl, raising the possibility of a future mascot showdown. This innovative marketing strategy adds a dash of unexpected entertainment to the games, drawing spectators into a world of fun and competition.