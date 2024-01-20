Cheetahs Advance to Euro Challenge Cup Playoffs Despite Narrow Defeat

In a pulsating end to a game that witnessed the highs and lows of rugby, the Cheetahs secured their spot in the Euro Challenge Cup playoffs despite suffering a nail-biting one-point defeat against Oyonnax in France. The French side snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a last-minute converted try that tipped the scales in their favor, leaving the final score at 28-27.

Early Setback and Strong Comeback

The Cheetahs' journey in the match was marked by a significant early setback when winger Munier Hartzenberg was shown the red card. However, the South African side did not let this disadvantage derail their game. Their resilience was showcased by a strong performance on the field, with Marnus van der Merwe scoring two tries and Ruan Pienaar contributing 12 decisive points.

A Tense Finish

As the match approached full time, the Cheetahs were leading 27-21, seemingly poised for a victory. However, a dramatic twist awaited in the form of a last-minute try by Oyonnax prop Adrien Bordenave. The successful conversion of this try turned the tide in favor of Oyonnax, leading to a narrow defeat for the Cheetahs.

Cheetahs' Milestone Achievement

Despite the loss, this match marked a significant milestone for the Cheetahs. They progressed to the knockout stage for the second consecutive season, securing the third spot in Pool 1. The game was fraught with tension and drama, with two tries being overturned by the TMO and a missed drop-kick attempt by Pienaar that rattled the upright.

The Cheetahs' qualification was confirmed before the last group match between the Sharks and Dragons, capping off a season that has seen them continue to make strides in international rugby.