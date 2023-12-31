en English
Football

Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup’s 13th Edition

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:06 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 6:08 am EST
Chavavo and Madira United Triumph in Oguso Super Cup’s 13th Edition

The 13th edition of the Oguso Super Cup, a local football tournament that has become an integral part of the local sports calendar, celebrated its champions, Madira United and Chavavo. The two teams outmatched their rivals to secure the top honors, showcasing remarkable skill, teamwork, and dedication in their respective categories.

Chavavo and Madira United: Champions of the Field

Chavavo’s extraordinary performance on the football field earned them the championship in the men’s category. Similarly, Madira United, proving they are a force to be reckoned with, defended their title in the women’s category. Both teams’ success is a reflection of their hard work, discipline, and the strong sporting spirit that the Oguso Super Cup promotes.

A Platform for Local Talent

The tournament, held at Mahanga Grounds in Vihiga County, attracted 32 men’s teams and 16 women’s teams from various constituencies. With a prize purse of Sh200,000 for Madira United and Sh300,000 for Chavavo, the competition was intense. Yet, the tournament is more than just a contest; it’s a platform for nurturing young talent. Over the years, it has produced players who have joined prestigious clubs nationwide, marking its importance in the development of grassroots football.

Uniting Community through Sport

More than just a sporting event, the Oguso Super Cup unites the community in a celebration of sport and camaraderie. Expanded to five sub-counties within Vihiga County in 2021, the tournament has had another successful year in promoting local football, fostering community spirit, and encouraging the growth of the sport at the grassroots level.

Football
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

