Chattogram’s Youth Embrace a Sporting Renaissance

Chattogram, a coastal city in Bangladesh, is making strides in the realm of sports, particularly amongst its younger population. Once a city where academics overshadowed athletics, the tide seems to be turning, and the city’s youth are demonstrating a growing passion for sports. Cricket, football, badminton, and other games are no longer limited to rooftops and streets, but are finding their place in formal settings, such as academies and tournaments.

The Football Revolution

The Bangladesh Football Federation, backed by the Asian Football Confederation, has launched a training program for coaches. This initiative has resulted in a surge of football academies and youth-centric tournaments like the ‘Academy Cup.’ The rise in football enthusiasm, however, is met with a relative lack of inter-school football tournaments, with government and English medium schools conducting separate events.

Cricket: A National Passion

Cricket, a national favorite, is also experiencing a renaissance in Chattogram. With an increase in academies and practice opportunities, the sport is becoming more accessible to the city’s youth. However, most academy competitions are organized by the Chattogram Jela Krira Sangstha (CJKS) only on special occasions. Inter-school cricket tournaments are annual events, further fostering the cricket fervor.

Emerging Sports: Basketball and Table Tennis

Not to be left behind, other sports like basketball and table tennis are also gaining traction. A growing number of schools are providing facilities and hosting competitions for these sports. Former players are contributing to the growth by coaching the youth, adding their experience and insights to the burgeoning sports culture.

Infrastructure Development: A Private Endeavour

Private investment has played a significant role in catering to the city’s growing demand for sports facilities. The opening of new turfs and play zones is not only providing ample training venues for cricket and football academies but also supporting the overall growth of the sports community in Chattogram.

The sports scene in Chattogram is clearly moving in a positive direction. With concerted efforts aimed at nurturing young talent and increasing sports participation, the city is poised to produce a new generation of athletes who carry forward this sports revolution.