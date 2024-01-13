Chattanooga Mocs Set for Prime-Time Showdown Against UNCG in Southern Conference Basketball Game

The stage is set for a thrilling Southern Conference showdown as the Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team prepares to meet league-foe UNCG at McKenzie Arena. The prime-time Saturday night game, scheduled for a 7:05 p.m. ET tip-off, promises to bring riveting action to the hardwood and will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network. The event is part of a double-header, with the women’s basketball team showcasing their skills earlier in the day.

80s Night and ‘Back to the Future’ Theme

In a unique twist, the night will be themed around the 80s, adding an extra layer of excitement to the atmosphere. The first 550 fans will receive a complimentary ‘Back to the Future’ themed UTC t-shirt, making the event not just about the game, but also about celebrating nostalgia. Fans eager to be part of this unique experience can purchase tickets online or via the McKenzie Arena Box Office.

Performance Overview: Chattanooga and UNCG

Chattanooga enters the game with a 10-6 record, holding high from their recent significant win against VMI, marking their second consecutive victory. On the other hand, UNCG, despite a strong start to the season and an 11-5 record, is looking to bounce back after a recent loss to Samford. Both teams currently hold a 2-1 record in the Southern Conference, setting the stage for a critical matchup.

Long-Standing Rivalry

The game is more than just a regular matchup; it’s a chapter in a long-standing rivalry. The all-time series is tied at 27-27, intensifying the stakes of the game. This tie breaker will not only affect the teams’ standings but also the legacy of their rivalry. Fans can access game coverage through various media, including CBS Sports Network, local radio, and live stats on GoMocs.com.