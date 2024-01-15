en English
Sports

Chatham Town SR Triumphs: Reclaims Top Spot in Premier Division

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
Chatham Town SR Triumphs: Reclaims Top Spot in Premier Division

Chatham Town SR reaffirmed their dominance in the Premier Division with an emphatic 6-2 victory over Cliffe Woods Colts. Despite noteworthy goals from Colts’ Robbie Summerhayes and Ashley Poppy, it was the unstoppable team effort from Chatham’s Tom Davey, Jack Cousins, Lee Davan, Caleb Dyce, Kuldip Mann, and Emmanuel Abe that secured the top spot.

Other Premier Division Matches

Rainham Kenilworth Athletic emerged victorious over Star Meadow with a 3-1 score, thanks to the combined prowess of James Rocha, James Downes, and Ryan Jones. Gabs Luckhurst was the lone goal scorer for Star Meadow. Wigmore delivered a solid performance with a 3-0 win against Medway Invicta, all thanks to Richard Gregory, Danny Perrier, and a well-placed penalty by Freddie Carroll.

Lower Division Matches

In Division 1, Rochester claimed a resounding 6-2 victory against Borden Park Wanderers. The match was elevated by an exceptional performance from Timi Mosuro who netted a hat-trick, with additional goals from Declan Cook, Jack Rackley, and Alfie Montague solidifying the win. Liam Ogle was the double goal scorer for the Wanderers. Meanwhile, Rainham Kenilworth 2, led by Yomi Yusuph, Ben Hussey, Paul Williams, and Callum Barrett, defeated Medway Sport XI 4-1 to maintain their leadership position.

Division 2 saw ASK Medway clinching a narrow 3-2 victory over Bredhurst with goals from Kieron Kennerly and a double from Josh Walters. Pentagon emerged victorious against Eagles with a 3-2 score, thanks to Jack Thompson and Bradley Killick. Lewis Kempton and Callum Sawyer were the goal scorers for Eagles.

Division 3 and Beyond

Division 3 delivered exciting results with Medway United conquering New Brompton 1893 with a score of 3-1, thanks to Ben Eastwood, Danny Olowu, and Callum Ward. Pegasus 81 also registered a 4-1 victory against Eagles Gold with Swayze Whale, Devan Smith, and Owen Fooks finding the back of the net.

Division 4 saw a thrilling match between Tunbury Athletic and The Stumble with the former emerging victorious with a narrow 3-2 win, courtesy of Ryan Cox, TJ Morris, and Luke Bonner. Your Move Chatham dominated Palmerston Athletic with a 5-1 win, featuring a sensational hat-trick from Jay Vincent, and goals from Aaron Cook and Vladimir Gubala.

In the final Division 5, Anchorians Rovers claimed a 3-1 win over Hempstead Valley with Matt Barber, Patrick Hemmingway, and Michael Adamou scoring. New Road Athletic triumphed with a 4-1 win against River, with Jonjoe Langley leading the charge with a hat-trick and Steve Batt adding the final goal.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Sports

