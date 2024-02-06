Chatham Ballhawks Girls Teams Win Silver at McGregor Cup Tournaments

Three girls volleyball teams from the esteemed Chatham Ballhawks club have clinched silver medals in their respective categories at the recently concluded McGregor Cup tournaments, organized by the Ontario Volleyball Association. This achievement reflects their competitive spirit and commendable skill level within the Ontario volleyball community.

17U Ballhawks: A Thrilling Journey to the Final

The 17U (under 17) Ballhawks team had an impressive run leading up to the Trillium White A final, which took place in London. The team showcased their mettle by winning against the KW Predators Engage and the St. Thomas Express in the semi-final and quarter-final respectively, and also split two pool matches.

However, in a nail-biting final, they were narrowly defeated by the Georgetown Impact Crush, with scores of 17-25, 25-22, 15-10, thus securing the second position.

13U Ballhawks Fierce: An Exemplary Performance

The 13U Ballhawks Fierce team also delivered a stellar performance in the Championship A final in Dresden. They demonstrated their prowess by securing victories over the South County Bandits Black in the semi-final and the Stratford Stingers Attack in the quarter-final. The team also split two pool matches.

Despite their valiant efforts, they were defeated by the formidable KW Predators Phantoms with scores of 25-15, 25-22, ending up as the tournament's runners-up.

13U Ballhawks Glide: A Display of Resilience

Similarly, the 13U Ballhawks Glide team made it to the Trillium A final in Windsor. They exhibited their tenacity and resilience throughout the tournament.

In the end, they fell to the Forest City Lorax with scores of 25-18, 25-12, yet their second-place finish is a testament to the team's potential and high level of competitiveness in the sport.