Chasing The Sun 2: The Springboks' Journey to Rugby World Cup Glory

The Springboks' Quest for Glory: A Riveting Documentary Unveils the Journey to 2023 Rugby World Cup

SuperSport has unveiled the trailer for 'Chasing The Sun 2', a documentary chronicling the Springboks' triumphant journey to defend their Rugby World Cup title. The trailer showcases the team's unwavering determination and resilience, punctuated by memorable moments and candid interviews with key players and coaches.

Behind the Scenes: The Heart and Soul of the Springboks

The documentary features interviews with Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Handre Pollard, and Bongi Mbonambi, providing an intimate glimpse into their lives and the challenges they faced on the road to victory. Coaches Rassie Erasmus and Jacques Nienaber also share their insights, offering a unique perspective on the team's strategy and cohesion.

The trailer is the third sneak peek released by SuperSport, building anticipation for the highly-awaited series. 'Chasing The Sun 2' is set to premiere on March 24, offering viewers an opportunity to relive the Springboks' historic achievement.

New Horizons: The Springboks Embrace Change and Investment

In a significant development, former All Blacks flyhalf Tony Brown has joined the Springboks as the attack coach. His appointment is expected to bring a fresh perspective and further enhance the team's performance.

Additionally, rumors are swirling about a multi-million dollar investment by American sports company Ackerley Partners in SA Rugby. This potential influx of funds could significantly impact the sport's growth and development in South Africa.

The Road Ahead: The Springboks Face Off Against the Wallabies

Looking ahead, the Springboks are set to face the Wallabies in back-to-back Rugby Championship matches in August 2023. These encounters will undoubtedly test the team's mettle and serve as crucial preparation for future challenges.

As the countdown to the series premiere of 'Chasing The Sun 2' begins, fans eagerly await the chance to delve deeper into the Springboks' inspiring journey. The documentary promises to be a captivating exploration of the team's spirit, resilience, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

With new coaching talent, potential investments, and high-stakes matches on the horizon, the Springboks continue to push the boundaries of what it means to be a world-class rugby team. 'Chasing The Sun 2' stands as a testament to their indomitable spirit and a celebration of their remarkable achievements.