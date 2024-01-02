en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Football

Chase Young: A Potential Game-Changer for the Minnesota Vikings?

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:07 pm EST
Chase Young: A Potential Game-Changer for the Minnesota Vikings?

In the swiftly evolving world of professional football, the Minnesota Vikings are at a crucial crossroads. As the 2023 season comes to a close, two of the team’s formidable edge rushers, D.J. Wonnum and Danielle Hunter, are facing the expiration of their contracts. Amidst this imminent potential departure, the Vikings may have an intriguing prospect on the horizon: former No. 2 overall pick, Chase Young.

The Potential Value of Chase Young

Young, despite not fully living up to his draft status, has risen from an ACL tear in 2021 to have a strong comeback season. His performance, marked by 7.5 sacks split between the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers, has caught the attention of analysts. According to Bleacher Report, Young’s consistent performance, including a career-high 19% pass-rush win rate and 62 pressures on the season, makes him a compelling buy-low candidate. His projected market value stands around $13.6 million per year, with a possible two-year, $27 million contract in the offing.

Repercussions on the Minnesota Vikings Roster

The Vikings’ decision to consider Young comes at a time when Danielle Hunter has had a career year, potentially leading to a contract that the Vikings might not match. As estimated by Pro Football Focus, this could be around a three-year, $65 million deal. On the other hand, D.J. Wonnum, who tied his career-high 8 sacks this season, suffered a torn pectoral muscle. This unfortunate development might affect his free agency prospects, potentially making him more likely to re-sign with the Vikings. With these significant contracts set to expire, the team’s strategy regarding the edge rusher position will be a key point of interest.

Looking Ahead

As the Minnesota Vikings navigate their roster construction, the potential acquisition of Young could mark a pivotal turn in the team’s strategy. With his consistent performance and proved resilience, Young could provide a valuable addition to the Vikings’ defense. Thus, the focus will be on the Vikings’ front office as they negotiate their way through these significant contract decisions, shaping the team’s future.

0
Football Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Drama: Mason Rudolph Hints at Past Tensions

By Salman Khan

Dara Costelloe: From St Johnstone to Dundee, A New Chapter Begins

By Salman Khan

Celtic Football Club's Resurgence: A Convincing Victory Under Brendan Rodgers

By Salman Khan

Jaguars and Titans Prepare for Decisive Showdown in the AFC South

By Salman Khan

Liverpool's Triumph: A Tale of Victory and Sportsmanship ...
@Football · 47 mins
Liverpool's Triumph: A Tale of Victory and Sportsmanship ...
heart comment 0
Wisconsin Badgers Seek to Fill Cornerback Vacancy with Georgia Tech Transfer

By Salman Khan

Wisconsin Badgers Seek to Fill Cornerback Vacancy with Georgia Tech Transfer
Scottish Premiership Matches: Wins, Draws, and Postponements

By Salman Khan

Scottish Premiership Matches: Wins, Draws, and Postponements
Clash of Tradition and Pragmatism: The Changing Landscape of College Football

By Salman Khan

Clash of Tradition and Pragmatism: The Changing Landscape of College Football
New York Jets Waive Dalvin Cook After Disappointing Season

By Salman Khan

New York Jets Waive Dalvin Cook After Disappointing Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Hinds County Board of Supervisors Ushers in Change with New Members and Action on Garbage Collection Issues
10 seconds
Hinds County Board of Supervisors Ushers in Change with New Members and Action on Garbage Collection Issues
Congress Members Outperform S&P 500: Unusual Whales Report
11 seconds
Congress Members Outperform S&P 500: Unusual Whales Report
Corinne Schroeder Records Historic Shutout in PWHL Inaugural Game
13 seconds
Corinne Schroeder Records Historic Shutout in PWHL Inaugural Game
Water Crisis in Pune: A Tale of Infrastructure, Consumption Myths, and Cybersecurity Threats
1 min
Water Crisis in Pune: A Tale of Infrastructure, Consumption Myths, and Cybersecurity Threats
77-Year-Old Drag Racer and His Rare Cobra Jet Mustang: A Tale of Enduring Passion
2 mins
77-Year-Old Drag Racer and His Rare Cobra Jet Mustang: A Tale of Enduring Passion
Pakistan Must Prioritize Human Capital Development for Economic Growth
2 mins
Pakistan Must Prioritize Human Capital Development for Economic Growth
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
3 mins
Junior Safety Yam Banks Enters Transfer Portal, Signaling Change for South Alabama Jaguars
Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province
3 mins
Critical Shortage of Anti-Rabies Vaccines Hits Pakistan's Sindh Province
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War
4 mins
Israeli Supreme Court Strikes Down Law Limiting its Power: Ripple Effects Amid Ongoing War
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app