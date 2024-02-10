Chase the Dinosaur: A Roaring Success for Weymouth Charity Fun-Run

A throng of prehistoric creatures took over Weymouth beach today, but fear not - they were mere mortals in dinosaur costumes, participating in the inaugural 'Chase the Dinosaur' charity fun-run. The event, organized by Weymouth BID, saw hundreds of participants race from the pavilion to the pier bandstand and back, raising funds for the Will Mackaness Trust.

A Roaring Success

The Jurassic-themed spectacle drew an impressive crowd of spectators who cheered on the runners as they charged across the sandy expanse. Amidst laughter and thunderous applause, the runners showcased their prehistoric prowess while making a difference for a worthy cause.

"We wanted to create something fun and engaging that would bring the community together," said Nigel Reed, the event organizer from Weymouth BID. "Seeing everyone out here today, embracing their inner dinosaur, is truly heartwarming."

The 'Chase the Dinosaur' event also marked the launch of a new interactive dinosaur trail in Weymouth. This trail aims to offer an immersive experience for families, blending education and entertainment in a unique setting.

Running for a Cause

The Will Mackaness Trust, the beneficiary of today's event, supports water sports for young people in Weymouth and Portland. The Trust was established in memory of Will Mackaness, a talented local sailor who tragically lost his life at the age of 18.

"Will had a passion for water sports, and he loved sharing that passion with others," said his mother, Sarah Mackaness. "Today's event is a testament to his spirit. We're incredibly grateful for the support."

Funds raised from the 'Chase the Dinosaur' fun-run will go towards providing equipment, training, and opportunities for young people to engage in water sports safely and enjoyably.

A New Tradition Born

As the sun set over Weymouth beach, the last of the dinosaurs crossed the finish line, marking the end of an extraordinary day. With its infectious energy and commitment to a noble cause, 'Chase the Dinosaur' has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the local community.

Nigel Reed expressed his hope that this would become an annual event. "Today has been more successful than we could have imagined. We want to keep this momentum going and make 'Chase the Dinosaur' a regular fixture on Weymouth's calendar."

As the beach slowly emptied and the dinosaur costumes were packed away, it was clear that 'Chase the Dinosaur' had achieved its goal - raising funds for a worthy cause while bringing joy and laughter to Weymouth's picturesque coastline.

In the words of Sarah Mackaness, "Will would have loved it."