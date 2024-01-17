Chase Kline: A Rising Star in Football Gears Up for the NFL Draft

Eastern Michigan's Chase Kline, a Chardon graduate and a formidable linebacker, is poised to make waves in the NFL after an impressive season that saw him rank third in the country for tackles. Transferring from Michigan State, Kline made a name for himself at Eastern Michigan, amassing an astounding 143 tackles in just 11 games, an achievement that places him among the nation's elite.
Unraveling Kline's Athletic Prowess
Standing tall at 6-foot-3 and weighing 235 pounds, Kline has the physical build and the skills that make him a strong contender in the NFL. His versatility allows him to fit into the game as an inside or outside linebacker or even as a defensive end. His career record, boasting 234 tackles and 89 solos, stands testament to his leadership and knowledge of the game.
A Proven Track Record and Promising Future
Eastern Michigan has a rich history of producing NFL players of the likes of Raiders All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby. Kline's exceptional performance has projected him as a Day 3 NFL draft pick. He has been receiving positive feedback from scouts, who see in him a leader and a playmaker with a deep understanding of the game. His focus on studying film from a defensive coordinator's perspective and analyzing the opposing offensive coordinator's strategies sets him apart from other pro prospects.
Preparation for the Pro Day
Kline decided to forego his team's bowl game to prepare for his Pro Day on March 14, where representatives from all 32 NFL teams are expected to attend. His training ground is Speed Strength in Chester Township, where he has been working with Tim Robertson, with whom he shares a strong bond. Kline's target is a 40-yard dash time of 4.6 seconds or faster, which would highlight his speed and explosiveness - traits crucial for the next level. Chase Kline's journey is a testament to his versatility, leadership, and unyielding will to win, all of which he hopes to bring to the NFL.