Football

Chase Brown’s Ascension and Bengals’ Stars Shine Amidst 2024 Challenges

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
Chase Brown's Ascension and Bengals' Stars Shine Amidst 2024 Challenges

As the 2023 NFL season gradually winds down, Cincinnati Bengals are already casting their eyes towards the future, with running back Chase Brown expected to play a more significant role in the team’s offense. Despite joining the Bengals as a fifth-round pick and contending with injury, Brown’s explosive playmaking abilities have not gone unnoticed. His average statistics – over four yards per carry and 11.2 yards per reception – have drawn praise from offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, who anticipates Brown to make substantial contributions after a full offseason of mastering the scheme and understanding his role.

Bengals’ Plan for The Future

Speculation is rife regarding the future of Joe Mixon, given his substantial cap hit scheduled for 2024. The Bengals might consider utilizing an out in Mixon’s contract, leveraging on Brown’s youth, cost efficiency, and familiarity with the Bengals’ system. However, predictions about Brown becoming the every-down back are premature at this stage.

Bengals’ Stars Shine

Meanwhile, the Bengals are celebrating as stars Ja’Marr Chase and Trey Hendrickson have been selected for the Pro Bowl. Chase, who has been consistently expanding his roles within the Bengals’ offense, joins the Bengals’ celebrated line of wide receivers and franchise icons. Meanwhile, Hendrickson has set a new career high with 17 sacks this year, emerging as a key player in the Bengals’ defense.

Upcoming 2024 Challenges

As the Bengals look to the 2024 season, they face considerable challenges. With only eight starters expected to return next season, there is uncertainty about the future roster, with many fan favorites potentially playing their final game. The focus is on building around Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, with an emphasis on forward thinking and bold decision-making.

As the Bengals set their sights on the future, the Cleveland Browns are taking a different approach. With a wild-card berth clinched, the Browns have decided to rest several players, including quarterback Joe Flacco, for their final regular-season game against the Bengals. This strategic decision means Jeff Driskel will start as quarterback, setting a new franchise-record as the fifth starting quarterback for the Browns this season.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

