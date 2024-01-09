en English
Business

Charterhouse Set to Acquire Sports Marketing Group Two Circles for £250 Million

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Charterhouse Set to Acquire Sports Marketing Group Two Circles for £250 Million

In a significant development in the world of sports marketing, Two Circles, a major player with ties to Formula One and the International Olympic Committee, is on the brink of a £250 million acquisition by the British buyout firm, Charterhouse. The news, as reported by Sky News sources on Tuesday, suggests that the formal announcement of the deal could be revealed within the week.

Deal Discussions and Implications

Discussions about the deal have been ongoing for some time, revealing the strategic planning involved in such significant mergers. Since 2019, Two Circles has been under the ownership of Bruin Sports Capital, and has carved a niche for itself by leveraging data to refine audience targeting for its clientele, which includes high-profile entities like the Premier League, NFL, and the forthcoming Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Previous Ownership and Expansion

In 2015, the marketing services titan, WPP, a FTSE-100 company, acquired a majority stake in Two Circles. Further growth was seen when the company expanded its operations by bringing TRM Partners, a sports sponsorship agency, under its wing in 2020 with a deal worth around $45m.

Charterhouse’s Strategic Move

The acquisition by Charterhouse is regarded as a remarkable move for the firm, which has been relatively subdued in recent years compared to its earlier prominence in buyouts of leading companies like the AA and Saga. Post-acquisition, industry insiders predict that Two Circles will retain its existing management team, with Gareth Balch at the helm.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

