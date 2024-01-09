Charterhouse Set to Acquire Sports Marketing Group Two Circles for £250 Million

In a significant development in the world of sports marketing, Two Circles, a major player with ties to Formula One and the International Olympic Committee, is on the brink of a £250 million acquisition by the British buyout firm, Charterhouse. The news, as reported by Sky News sources on Tuesday, suggests that the formal announcement of the deal could be revealed within the week.

Deal Discussions and Implications

Discussions about the deal have been ongoing for some time, revealing the strategic planning involved in such significant mergers. Since 2019, Two Circles has been under the ownership of Bruin Sports Capital, and has carved a niche for itself by leveraging data to refine audience targeting for its clientele, which includes high-profile entities like the Premier League, NFL, and the forthcoming Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

Previous Ownership and Expansion

In 2015, the marketing services titan, WPP, a FTSE-100 company, acquired a majority stake in Two Circles. Further growth was seen when the company expanded its operations by bringing TRM Partners, a sports sponsorship agency, under its wing in 2020 with a deal worth around $45m.

Charterhouse’s Strategic Move

The acquisition by Charterhouse is regarded as a remarkable move for the firm, which has been relatively subdued in recent years compared to its earlier prominence in buyouts of leading companies like the AA and Saga. Post-acquisition, industry insiders predict that Two Circles will retain its existing management team, with Gareth Balch at the helm.