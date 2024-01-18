en English
Sports

Charlton Coach Addresses Contract Uncertainty of Key Players

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 3:33 am EST
Charlton Coach Addresses Contract Uncertainty of Key Players

Charlton Athletic head coach Michael Appleton has finally spoken out about the brewing speculations surrounding two of his key players, Corey Blackett-Taylor and George Dobson. Both players are facing uncertainty as their contracts enter the last six months, attracting attention from other clubs.

Derby County Eyes Blackett-Taylor

Corey Blackett-Taylor, a prolific player for Charlton, has been a target for Derby County, who recently made a bid of £250,000, following an initial £200,000 offer. Blackett-Taylor was notably missing from Charlton’s recent 2-1 loss to Peterborough. This absence, attributed to a training injury, fueled further speculations about the player’s imminent departure.

However, Appleton has dismissed these speculations, stating that Blackett-Taylor’s injury was genuine. The Charlton coach has made it clear that Blackett-Taylor would not be leaving unless Derby meets Charlton’s valuation for the player.

The Dobson Dilemma

The situation with George Dobson, the club captain, is equally complex. Dobson has been the subject of interest from a Hungarian team. Despite the looming threat of losing him, Charlton has extended contract offers to Dobson, signalling their desire to keep the captain within their ranks.

Appleton is keen on retaining both players to compete at the top end of the division. However, he acknowledges the rights of the players to consider their options. He has expressed his intent to maintain positive relationships with both players, focusing on their performance on the field and leaving the financial and contractual matters to the club.

Keeping the Focus on the Game

While the club is embroiled in these contract dramas, Appleton has affirmed his commitment to keep the focus on the game. He believes that the players’ performance on the field should not be overshadowed by contractual and financial disputes. The coach emphasizes that while the club is eager to retain their key players, it respects their rights to explore their future prospects.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

