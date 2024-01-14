en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Charlotte Triumphs Over UTSA in Thrilling Basketball Clash

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:05 am EST
Charlotte Triumphs Over UTSA in Thrilling Basketball Clash

In a nail-biting basketball match, Charlotte emerged victorious over UTSA with a final score of 66-58. The game saw Igor Milicic Jr. leading Charlotte’s performance with 19 points, closely followed by Dishon Jackson who contributed 17 points. Isaiah Folkes and Nik Graves also played significant roles in the win, each scoring 10 points.

Top Performers and Key Moments

UTSA’s resistance was notable, with Jordan Ivy-Curry topping the team’s scorecard with 20 points. PJ Carter also added 13 points to the team’s effort. Despite the loss, UTSA managed to out-rebound Charlotte with a total of 42 rebounds, 11 of which were collected by Edmonds. The game was closely contested, with Charlotte leading 32-27 at halftime.

Struggles from Beyond the Arc

Both teams had a challenging night with three-point attempts. Charlotte made 4 out of 17 attempts, while UTSA managed to convert 5 out of 25 attempts. The game also saw Tucker from UTSA fouling out, which further strained the team’s performance.

Fan Attendance

The game was witnessed by a crowd of 1,202 spectators in a venue that has a capacity of 4,080 people. The energy and enthusiasm of the crowd, although less than full capacity, contributed to the thrilling atmosphere of the match.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
34 seconds ago
Patrick Roberts: Loaned to Celtic, Inspired by Messi, and Aiming High
In a strategic move to bolster his career, 18-year-old winger Patrick Roberts has transitioned from Manchester City to Celtic on a loan for a period of eighteen months. The aim of this switch is to offer Roberts a chance to secure first team football opportunities, a feat he was struggling to achieve at Manchester City.
Patrick Roberts: Loaned to Celtic, Inspired by Messi, and Aiming High
Iowa State Secures Convincing Victory Over Oklahoma State in Collegiate Basketball
2 mins ago
Iowa State Secures Convincing Victory Over Oklahoma State in Collegiate Basketball
North Team Dazzles as Mohan and Jangoo Score Centuries in TTCB North-South Cricket Classic
2 mins ago
North Team Dazzles as Mohan and Jangoo Score Centuries in TTCB North-South Cricket Classic
Kirkwood High School Defends Championship Title at Kirkwood Invitational
46 seconds ago
Kirkwood High School Defends Championship Title at Kirkwood Invitational
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Competitive Spirit
1 min ago
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Competitive Spirit
Bradley and Murray Lead US PGA Tour Sony Open Amidst Fierce Competition
2 mins ago
Bradley and Murray Lead US PGA Tour Sony Open Amidst Fierce Competition
Latest Headlines
World News
Patrick Roberts: Loaned to Celtic, Inspired by Messi, and Aiming High
34 seconds
Patrick Roberts: Loaned to Celtic, Inspired by Messi, and Aiming High
Historian Criticizes Azerbaijani President's Inconsistent Territorial Claims
42 seconds
Historian Criticizes Azerbaijani President's Inconsistent Territorial Claims
Kirkwood High School Defends Championship Title at Kirkwood Invitational
46 seconds
Kirkwood High School Defends Championship Title at Kirkwood Invitational
Armenian Delegation's Diplomacy Efforts at PACE Winter Session Deemed Successful
53 seconds
Armenian Delegation's Diplomacy Efforts at PACE Winter Session Deemed Successful
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Competitive Spirit
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: A Showcase of Talent and Competitive Spirit
Historian Refutes Azerbaijani President's Claims Over Historical Armenian Lands
1 min
Historian Refutes Azerbaijani President's Claims Over Historical Armenian Lands
Azerbaijan's Economy likened to 'Drug-Addict' due to Oil Dependency: Davit Babayan
1 min
Azerbaijan's Economy likened to 'Drug-Addict' due to Oil Dependency: Davit Babayan
Understating the Importance of Physical Activity for Health in 2024
1 min
Understating the Importance of Physical Activity for Health in 2024
Fiji's Coalition Government Pledges to Enhance Healthcare Infrastructure
1 min
Fiji's Coalition Government Pledges to Enhance Healthcare Infrastructure
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
35 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
50 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app