Charlotte Triumphs Over UTSA in Thrilling Basketball Clash

In a nail-biting basketball match, Charlotte emerged victorious over UTSA with a final score of 66-58. The game saw Igor Milicic Jr. leading Charlotte’s performance with 19 points, closely followed by Dishon Jackson who contributed 17 points. Isaiah Folkes and Nik Graves also played significant roles in the win, each scoring 10 points.

Top Performers and Key Moments

UTSA’s resistance was notable, with Jordan Ivy-Curry topping the team’s scorecard with 20 points. PJ Carter also added 13 points to the team’s effort. Despite the loss, UTSA managed to out-rebound Charlotte with a total of 42 rebounds, 11 of which were collected by Edmonds. The game was closely contested, with Charlotte leading 32-27 at halftime.

Struggles from Beyond the Arc

Both teams had a challenging night with three-point attempts. Charlotte made 4 out of 17 attempts, while UTSA managed to convert 5 out of 25 attempts. The game also saw Tucker from UTSA fouling out, which further strained the team’s performance.

Fan Attendance

The game was witnessed by a crowd of 1,202 spectators in a venue that has a capacity of 4,080 people. The energy and enthusiasm of the crowd, although less than full capacity, contributed to the thrilling atmosphere of the match.