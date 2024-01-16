Charlotte Observer Reveals Nominees for Boys' High School Athlete of the Week

The Charlotte Observer has recently unveiled the nominees for the week's high school athlete. These young sportsmen have exemplified exceptional prowess in a range of sports, including wrestling, swimming, basketball, indoor track, and shot put. The line-up of nominees was determined based on their performance records up to January 13.

Nicholas Arado: The Freshman Sensation

Among the candidates is Nicholas Arado, a freshman wrestler from Charlotte Country Day. Arado has showcased his wrestling finesse with three technical pins and a decision. His remarkable season record now stands at 37-3.

Chris Aristondo: The Swimming Marvel

Senior swimmer from South Mecklenburg, Chris Aristondo, is also on the list. The UNC Wilmington commit has won two individual events and led a relay to victory, exhibiting his swimming prowess.

Isaiah Denis and Nick Hailey: The Basketball Wizards

Junior basketball player Isaiah Denis from Davidson Day and junior Nick Hailey from Providence Day have made their marks on the basketball court. Denis had an extraordinary game with 30 points, seven rebounds, and five assists. Hailey averaged 11.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Matias Rampolla: The Indoor Track Speedster

Matias Rampolla from Ardrey Kell indoor track set a personal record in the 300-meter dash, demonstrating his speed and tenacity.

Other Notable Nominees

Other nominees include Ben Gibbs from Metrolina Christian who achieved a personal best in shot put, Trey Hinson from Piedmont wrestling, and senior captain Noah Lilly from Providence Day wrestling who both had undefeated weeks. Landen Lyerly, a junior from Lincolnton basketball, produced consistent double-doubles. Butler basketball's senior Tyler Showalter had two high-scoring games, and Austin Swartz from Cannon School basketball, a Miami Hurricanes signee, had a strong week with multiple high-point games. Kam Taylor, a senior from Carmel Christian, showcased his basketball skills with a 39-point game.

Coaches are invited to nominate athletes for the weekly award by sharing their information with Jay Edwards. Instructions on how to vote for the athlete of the week are also included in the announcement.