Charlotte Hornets’ Spectrum Center Set for Major Renovation by 2025-26 NBA Season

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
Charlotte Hornets’ Spectrum Center Set for Major Renovation by 2025-26 NBA Season

The Charlotte Hornets, a leading NBA team, recently divulged ambitious plans to overhaul their home ground, the Spectrum Center, in a project slated to span two years. The remodel, underlining the Hornets’ commitment to bolstering the guest experience, is set to be completed before the 2025-26 NBA season commences.

A Vision for Transformation

Christened ‘RE!magine’, the two-year renovation blueprint is envisioned to transform Spectrum Center into a key community asset, projected to usher in substantial economic benefits for Charlotte. The city’s tourism fund dollars will finance this $215 million undertaking, aimed at potentially attracting more high-profile events and patrons to the Uptown area.

Strategic Upgrades on the Anvil

The overhaul will necessitate the arena to close its doors from May to September during the next two summers, ensuring the project’s timely completion. The renovations will add 2,500 seats to the arena bowl, thereby ameliorating the venue’s ranking in lower level seating capacity. Furthermore, the founders level will be reconfigured, and all seats replaced to ensure better visibility from the concourse. The number of traditional suites will decrease from 54 to 28, but Spectrum Center will introduce diversified premium suite options, including a super suite and a theater box.

Consequences for the Community

The expected repercussions of this revamp include a more seamless concession experience, facilitated by the implementation of new technology and widened concourses for improved traffic flow. However, these enhancements will transpire into a projected rise in ticket prices, ranging from 10-20% depending on the seat location. The upgrade is a calculated trade-off, ensuring Spectrum Center’s competitiveness with other modern arenas and its continued appeal to corporate clients.

In conjunction with the city government, this project seeks to revamp concourses and concessions, introduce a standalone practice center for the team, and add new premium seating sections and clubs. Spearheaded by renowned firms Perkins&Will and Neighboring Concepts, and constructed by Turner and D.A. Everett, the renovation will be a testament to the Hornets’ dedication to their supporters and the city of Charlotte.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

