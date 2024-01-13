en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

Charlotte Hornets’ Season Plagued by Injuries and Losses

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:58 am EST
Charlotte Hornets’ Season Plagued by Injuries and Losses

In a significant showdown at Frost Bank Center, the Charlotte Hornets suffered a substantial loss against the San Antonio Spurs, with the scoreboard reading a disappointing 135-99. The game was marred by an unexpected setback for the Hornets as Brandon Miller, one of their key players, sustained a lower back contusion. This injury added another name to the Hornets’ ever-growing injury list, casting a shadow on what was anticipated to be a riveting matchup between top NBA draft picks.

Injury Woes Continue for Hornets

The Hornets’ season has been fraught with injuries, and Miller’s untimely setback is the latest entry in this unfortunate list. Players like Gordon Hayward, P.J. Washington, and Mark Williams have been sidelined, affecting the team’s performance and morale. Despite LaMelo Ball’s triumphant return to the court after missing 20 games, the Hornets couldn’t turn the tide in their favor. Ball’s individual performance was commendable, scoring 28 points, but it fell short in steering the team towards a win.

Team Performance and Future Prospects

The Hornets are sailing through rough seas this season, enduring a four-game losing streak and suffering 15 losses in their last 16 outings. Acknowledging the collective responsibility for the loss, players including Miles Bridges and LaMelo Ball emphasized the need for positivity and resilience. Coach Steve Clifford, expressing his concerns, highlighted the need for better organization within the team, especially in accommodating players returning from injuries.

Clifford’s Comments and Team Challenges

Pointing out the team’s lack of margin for error, Clifford stressed the necessity of making significant adjustments. He complimented Terry’s exceptional play while noting the challenges in terms of minutes played and defensive rebounding. The team now faces the pressing task of overcoming the challenges posed by injuries, organization, and performance as they navigate through a tough season. Clifford, while hoping Miller’s injury isn’t serious, highlighted the impact on the team’s morale.

In the upcoming games, the San Antonio Spurs are set to face the Chicago Bulls, while the Hornets have the Miami Heat to contend with. As the season unfolds, the Hornets will have to rise above their challenges and bring their best game to the court to alter their current trajectory.

0
NBA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NBA

See more
7 mins ago
San Antonio Spurs Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Clash
In a thrilling display of basketball prowess, the San Antonio Spurs triumphed over the Charlotte Hornets with a resounding 138-99 victory. The Spurs’ offense, embodying a perfect blend of accuracy and agility, shot at an impressive 51.7% from the field and a remarkable 47.4% from beyond the arc, converting 18 out of 38 three-point attempts.
San Antonio Spurs Triumph Over Charlotte Hornets in High-Scoring NBA Clash
Miami Heat Triumphs Over Orlando Magic in Nail-Biting NBA Matchup
9 mins ago
Miami Heat Triumphs Over Orlando Magic in Nail-Biting NBA Matchup
Dejounte Murray Celebrates Wife's Birthday with Luxurious Bentley Gift
39 mins ago
Dejounte Murray Celebrates Wife's Birthday with Luxurious Bentley Gift
Golden State Warriors Outshoot Chicago Bulls in High-Scoring Clash
9 mins ago
Golden State Warriors Outshoot Chicago Bulls in High-Scoring Clash
L.A. Clippers Triumph over Memphis Grizzlies in High-Scoring NBA Game
9 mins ago
L.A. Clippers Triumph over Memphis Grizzlies in High-Scoring NBA Game
Miami Heat Triumphs Over Orlando Magic in Gripping NBA Encounter
9 mins ago
Miami Heat Triumphs Over Orlando Magic in Gripping NBA Encounter
Latest Headlines
World News
Lincoln Parks and Recreation Unveils Spring Program Guide
31 seconds
Lincoln Parks and Recreation Unveils Spring Program Guide
NCAA Basketball: A Dynamic Display of Sportmanship and Skill
1 min
NCAA Basketball: A Dynamic Display of Sportmanship and Skill
Governor Kemp Expresses Concern Over DA Fani Willis' Alleged Misconduct
2 mins
Governor Kemp Expresses Concern Over DA Fani Willis' Alleged Misconduct
The Unyielding Spirit of Rihana Bibi Magsi: A Political Game Changer in Pakistan's Balochistan
2 mins
The Unyielding Spirit of Rihana Bibi Magsi: A Political Game Changer in Pakistan's Balochistan
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of Corruption
3 mins
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of Corruption
Philippine PUV Modernization Program: Doubts Over LTFRB's Preparedness
3 mins
Philippine PUV Modernization Program: Doubts Over LTFRB's Preparedness
Andover Trojans Dominate in Doubleheader Against Salina South
3 mins
Andover Trojans Dominate in Doubleheader Against Salina South
Scores Tell Stories: Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Game Results
4 mins
Scores Tell Stories: Recent Girls' Prep Basketball Game Results
High School Boys Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Sportsmanship
4 mins
High School Boys Basketball: A Showcase of Skill and Sportsmanship
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
12 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app