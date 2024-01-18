Charlotte Hornets' Front Office: Speculations and Potential Changes

In a surprising turn of events, despite a multi-year contract extension signed in 2022, Charlotte Hornets' General Manager, Mitch Kupchak, finds his position subject to speculation due to a potential change in the team's front office. This speculation is primarily due to the influence of new ownership. As of early January, no shifts in the front office have taken place, contrary to some expectations.

Advertisment

Predictions of Inactivity at Trade Deadline

On the All Hornets Podcast Network's episode of Inside the Hive, Michael Scotto from HoopsHype suggested a likely quiet spell for the Hornets at the upcoming trade deadline. Scotto believes that any significant actions, including a major trade, are unlikely until the new ownership greenlights them. This is due to the potential for a change in the front office.

Possible Candidates for the GM Position

Advertisment

Scotto also put forth potential candidates for the General Manager's position, should it become vacant. Travis Schlenk, the Vice President of Player Personnel for the Washington Wizards, and Jeff Peterson, the Assistant General Manager for the Brooklyn Nets, were mentioned. Both Schlenk and Peterson have ties to the Hornets' new ownership from their time with the Atlanta Hawks, making them strong contenders for the role.

Amazon Prime Acquires Minority Stake in DSG

In related news, Amazon Prime has acquired a minority stake in Diamond Sports Group (DSG), the company that holds the media rights for the Charlotte Hornets. This development may mean that Hornets games will be available on Amazon Prime, in lieu of the Bally Sports app, potentially improving the viewing experience for fans. While this move is seen as a precursor for Amazon to bid for local broadcast rights, there is no confirmation on whether this deal will remove area blackouts. Nevertheless, it is seen as a positive development for Hornets fans.