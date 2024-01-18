Charlotte Hornets Front Office: A Brewing Change and Amazon Prime's Stake in DSG

The Charlotte Hornets' front office is poised for change, despite General Manager Mitch Kupchak having signed a multi-year contract extension in 2022. The shift is largely attributed to the team's new ownership, hinting at an inevitable reshuffling in management. Speculations about a significant change in the team's front office began circulating in early January, but thus far, no decisions have been confirmed or announced.

Inside the Hive: A Prognosis

On the All Hornets Podcast Network's Inside the Hive episode, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype predicted that the Hornets will likely maintain a low profile during the trade deadline due to the anticipated front office changes. Scotto's forecast suggests that the Hornets' trades, if any, would lean more towards minor adjustments rather than seismic shifts.

A Glimpse at Potential Candidates

Scotto also shed light on potential successors for the Hornets' GM position in the event of a vacancy. He named Travis Schlenk, the Washington Wizards VP of Player Personnel, and Jeff Peterson, the Brooklyn Nets Assistant GM, as potential candidates. These speculations are grounded on their connections to the Hornets' new ownership, traced back to their past association with the Atlanta Hawks.

Amazon's Stake in Diamond Sports Group

In a related development, Amazon Prime has acquired a minority stake in Diamond Sports Group (DSG), the company responsible for 'Bally Sports' and the media rights holder for the Charlotte Hornets. The acquisition implies that Hornets' games will now be accessible through Amazon Prime, replacing the previously unpopular Bally Sports app. The shift is expected to enhance the viewing experience, which had been plagued by blackouts and app glitches. The move also hints at Amazon potentially bidding for local broadcast rights when the TV rights deal is up for negotiation at the end of the 2024 season.

Trade Deadline Buzz

Amidst the front office speculations, the Charlotte Hornets are reportedly open for business as sellers at the NBA trade deadline. The Houston Rockets, among others, have shown interest in potential trade targets from the Hornets. The Inside the Hive hosts also delve into the ESPN Rookie Ladder and discuss the possible inclusion of Brandon Miller in the top 10, in addition to previewing the upcoming game against the Pelicans.