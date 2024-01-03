en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NBA

Charlotte Hornets Break 11-Game Losing Streak, Defeat Sacramento Kings

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:25 am EST
Charlotte Hornets Break 11-Game Losing Streak, Defeat Sacramento Kings

In a thrilling NBA showdown, the Charlotte Hornets triumphed over the Sacramento Kings, breaking an 11-game losing streak with a final score of 111 to 104. The game, played at the Sacramento venue, was a spectacle of high performance and strategic gameplay, garnering an audience of 17,983.

Players’ Performances

Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges of the Charlotte Hornets made significant contributions to the team’s victory. Rozier, despite recently recovering from an illness, played for 36 minutes and 18 seconds, scoring an impressive 34 points, 14 of which were scored in the final quarter. Bridges, with 27 points to his name, played for 40 minutes and 7 seconds, further bolstering the Hornets’ performance.

On the Sacramento Kings’ side, De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis put up a strong fight, contributing 30 and 23 points respectively. Sabonis also managed 19 rebounds, marking his 15th consecutive double-double, which is tied for the longest streak in the NBA this season.

Statistical Breakdown

The Hornets outscored the Kings 36-26 in the final period, culminating in a 10-0 run. The Kings managed to outrebound the Hornets, but their field goal percentage was lower, at 43.5% compared to Charlotte’s 51.2%. Sacramento’s free throw percentage was also lesser at 58.8%, whereas Charlotte boasted a free throw percentage of 78.9%. Other statistics such as 3-point goal percentages, rebounds, turnovers, steals, and technical fouls provided a comprehensive overview of the game’s performance metrics.

The Game’s Impact

This victory for the Charlotte Hornets is significant, breaking their 11-game losing streak and showcasing the team’s resilience and determination. The game, lasting 2 hours and 10 minutes, was a testament to the players’ tenacity, skill and the strategic gameplay of both teams.

0
NBA Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Celtics' Winning Streak Ends in Road Game Against Thunder

By Salman Khan

76ers Clinch 110-97 Victory Over Bulls; Ricky Council IV Makes NBA Debut

By Salman Khan

Full Day of Sports: NBA, NHL, and College Basketball Games Scheduled for January 3

By Salman Khan

Professional Basketball League: Current Standings and Upcoming Matchups

By Salman Khan

Ja Morant: Return to the Court Amid Controversy and Criticism ...
@NBA · 2 hours
Ja Morant: Return to the Court Amid Controversy and Criticism ...
heart comment 0
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors

By Salman Khan

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Clinches NBA Western Conference Player of the Week Honors
Gilbert Arenas Questions Knicks’ Championship Aspirations, Fans React

By Salman Khan

Gilbert Arenas Questions Knicks' Championship Aspirations, Fans React
Trae Young: A Rising Star Amidst Team Struggles

By Salman Khan

Trae Young: A Rising Star Amidst Team Struggles
Major Basketball League: Shifting Sands in Eastern and Western Conferences

By Salman Khan

Major Basketball League: Shifting Sands in Eastern and Western Conferences
Latest Headlines
World News
Ernesto 'Tito' Mercado: Boxing's Rising Star and Prospect of the Year 2023
22 seconds
Ernesto 'Tito' Mercado: Boxing's Rising Star and Prospect of the Year 2023
Colorado State Secures Victory Over New Mexico in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
35 seconds
Colorado State Secures Victory Over New Mexico in a Nail-Biting Basketball Match
HOLAC's Blockade on Mark Littlewood's Peerage Ignites Transparency Debate
46 seconds
HOLAC's Blockade on Mark Littlewood's Peerage Ignites Transparency Debate
Indonesia Mourns the Loss of Former Maritime Affairs Minister Rizal Ramli
1 min
Indonesia Mourns the Loss of Former Maritime Affairs Minister Rizal Ramli
Blackburn Rovers in Crisis: A Season on the Brink
1 min
Blackburn Rovers in Crisis: A Season on the Brink
Teen Prodigy Littler Faces World No.1 Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
1 min
Teen Prodigy Littler Faces World No.1 Humphries in PDC World Darts Championship Final
Jurgen Klopp's Realistic Perspective on the Premier League Season
1 min
Jurgen Klopp's Realistic Perspective on the Premier League Season
Estonian Government Deadlocked Over Voting Rights of Russian, Belarusian Nationals
1 min
Estonian Government Deadlocked Over Voting Rights of Russian, Belarusian Nationals
Innovative Sensory Garden for Autistic Individuals Nears Completion in Greenstead
2 mins
Innovative Sensory Garden for Autistic Individuals Nears Completion in Greenstead
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
5 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app