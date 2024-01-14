Charlotte Checkers Host Historic Outdoor Hockey Game, Attract Record Crowd

In a remarkable convergence of sports and community spirit, the Charlotte Checkers, a minor-league hockey team, etched a glorious chapter in the annals of the city’s sports history by hosting its first professional outdoor hockey game at Truist Field. The event culminated in a triumphant victory for the Checkers, leaving a lasting impression on the city’s sports enthusiasts.

Historic Turnout at Truist Field

On the day of the game, a sea of fans flooded Truist Field, a venue that has been hosting events since its inauguration in 2014. The Checkers’ outdoor extravaganza attracted a whopping 11,031 fans, thereby setting a new record for the venue. This historic turnout demonstrated the unflinching support and passion of the city for its beloved team.

Victory for the Checkers

The game was not only an unprecedented event but also a spectacular victory for the Checkers. They outclassed their opponents with a 5-2 scoreline, with goals from Rasmus Asplund, Uvis Balinskis, Mackie Samoskevich, Lucas Carlsson, and Brendan Perlini. The players’ exceptional performance underscored the team’s preparedness and determination to shine in this unique setting.

Voices from the Game

Lifelong Checkers fan Patrick Barley, a regular presence at games since his childhood, expressed immense pride in his city and the team. He highlighted the inclusive and affordable nature of minor-league sports, emphasizing that it brings together people from diverse backgrounds. Brendan Perlini, one of the goal scorers, reflected on the game, drawing comparisons between life’s challenges and the sport of hockey. Head coach Geordie Kinnear savored the rarity and special nature of such events, expressing pride in his team’s hard work and the opportunity to be part of unique experiences.