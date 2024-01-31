Charlie Clark: Twice Crowned Big Ten's Swimmer of the Week

Ohio State men's swimmer, Charlie Clark, has once again proved his mettle in the pool, earning the Big Ten's Swimmer of the Week title for the second time in 2023. This recognition comes on the heels of his stellar performance at the Tim Welsh Classic, where he dominated the distance events, further solidifying his reputation as a formidable competitor.

Clark's Commanding Performance

At the Tim Welsh Classic, held at Notre Dame, Clark gave a performance that was nothing short of exemplary. As a senior, he displayed his prowess in the distance events, topping the charts in the 500-yard freestyle and 1000-yard freestyle. He clocked an NCAA B standard time of 4:18.54 in the 500-yard freestyle and finished the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 8:49.68.

A Key Contributor to the Buckeyes' Victory

Clark's feats in the pool extend beyond his individual triumphs. His impressive performance played an instrumental role in the Ohio State Buckeyes' overall victory at the event. Besides his victories in the 500-yard and 1000-yard freestyle events, he also secured a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle, registering a time of 1:39.16.

Looking Ahead

With this momentum, the Ohio State Buckeyes are primed for their upcoming meet, where they will be hosting the Pitt Panthers on February 2. Clark's recent accolades and the team's collective morale will undoubtedly play a significant role in this upcoming event. As the Big Ten's Swimmer of the Week, Clark sets a high bar, and his continued success is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the sport.