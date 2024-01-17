Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club Steers Community Spirit Amidst Activities and Celebrations

The quaint town of Charlestown has lately been abuzz with a flurry of activities, each event more intriguing than the previous. The local GAA club, Charlestown Sarsfields, held a lotto draw on January 7. With no jackpot winner, the prize money was carried over, escalating to 9,800 euros for the upcoming draw on January 14.

Charlestown Sarsfields: More Than a Lotto

While the rising lotto prize is certainly a talk of the town, the club has been active on multiple fronts. Weekly winners were announced, keeping the spirit of gamesmanship alive. Simultaneously, the club took the initiative to call for annual lotto ticket renewals, underscoring the importance of the lotto in funding various community projects and teams.

Community Activities Galore

Charlestown has always been a hub for nurturing bodies and minds. This spirit was evident as Anusara Hatha Yoga classes commenced at the Town Hall Arts Centre. The East Mayo Athletics Club also announced the return of its popular Couch 2 5k program, providing an opportunity for residents to kickstart their fitness journey in 2024. Additionally, the Mayo Sports Partnership continued its Return to Sport Initiative with Activator Pole Chair Exercise classes.

Sports and Celebrations

Despite the defeat suffered by Lahardane McHales and Charlestown's own Eddie Conroy in the All Ireland Junior series semi-final against Listowel Emmets, the team's effort was commendable. Conroy, in his first club management role, led the club to county and Connacht Intermediate success, a testament to his leadership skills. In a heartwarming event, John Casey, a celebrated figure in Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club's history, marked his 50th birthday. His illustrious career includes county senior championship medals and playing for Mayo at the highest level.

As the first bridge game of 2024 wrapped up with an announcement of prizewinners, Charlestown continues to foster a sense of community and sportsmanship, making it an ideal place to live, work, and play.