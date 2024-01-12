Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Clash

In a riveting basketball clash, the College of Charleston clinched a decisive victory over Elon, with the final score standing at 80-62. The first half saw Charleston establish their lead at 41-34, a momentum they held onto throughout the concluding half, thereby sealing the game with an 18-point lead.

Noteworthy Performances

The game spotlight was stolen by Charleston’s Ante Brzovic and Ben Burnham, both contributing an impressive 20 points each to the team’s victory. Brzovic not only excelled in scoring but also led in assists with five and significantly contributed to the team’s total of 47 rebounds. On the other side of the court, Elon’s Max Mackinnon led his team in scoring with 17 points. However, the team’s overall performance was lukewarm, converting only 24 out of 70 field goal attempts.

Thrilling Three-Point Attempts

Both teams were ambitious with their three-point attempts, but Charleston managed to edge out Elon slightly in this area as well. This victory marked Charleston’s eighth consecutive win, reflecting their sustained momentum and strong performance this season.

Defensive Play and Clean Game

Charleston showcased their defensive prowess by dominating the rebounds, with a total of 47 compared to Elon’s 34. The game was notably clean in terms of fouls, with Elon committing 22, and Charleston restricting themselves to just 12. Despite the competitive atmosphere, the game was played in good spirit, with a reported attendance of 4,679 spectators out of a possible capacity of 5,100.