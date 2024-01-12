en English
Sports

Charleston Triumphs Over Elon in Competitive Basketball Clash

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:05 am EST
In a riveting basketball clash, the College of Charleston clinched a decisive victory over Elon, with the final score standing at 80-62. The first half saw Charleston establish their lead at 41-34, a momentum they held onto throughout the concluding half, thereby sealing the game with an 18-point lead.

Noteworthy Performances

The game spotlight was stolen by Charleston’s Ante Brzovic and Ben Burnham, both contributing an impressive 20 points each to the team’s victory. Brzovic not only excelled in scoring but also led in assists with five and significantly contributed to the team’s total of 47 rebounds. On the other side of the court, Elon’s Max Mackinnon led his team in scoring with 17 points. However, the team’s overall performance was lukewarm, converting only 24 out of 70 field goal attempts.

Thrilling Three-Point Attempts

Both teams were ambitious with their three-point attempts, but Charleston managed to edge out Elon slightly in this area as well. This victory marked Charleston’s eighth consecutive win, reflecting their sustained momentum and strong performance this season.

Defensive Play and Clean Game

Charleston showcased their defensive prowess by dominating the rebounds, with a total of 47 compared to Elon’s 34. The game was notably clean in terms of fouls, with Elon committing 22, and Charleston restricting themselves to just 12. Despite the competitive atmosphere, the game was played in good spirit, with a reported attendance of 4,679 spectators out of a possible capacity of 5,100.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

