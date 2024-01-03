Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game

In an upcoming college basketball game of the Big South conference, the Charleston Southern Buccaneers are set to go head-to-head with the Presbyterian Blue Hose. The game, scheduled for January 3, 2024, at 7:00 PM ET, is a much-anticipated event, with neither team being the clear favorite as per bookmakers. The game is to be aired on ESPN+.

Anticipated Performance

Both teams are stepping into their first Big South conference game of the season. Charleston Southern has a season record of 4-9, while Presbyterian is at 8-7. According to betting trends, Charleston Southern’s performance against the spread is recorded at 3-7-1 this season, and they’ve hit the over in five of their 14 games with a set total. On the contrary, Presbyterian has a 6-8-0 record against the spread and has hit the over in nine of their 14 games.

Statistical Overview

Statistics reveal that Charleston Southern averages slightly fewer points per game (70.8) than what Presbyterian allows (72.3), while Presbyterian scores (78.3) slightly more than Charleston Southern concedes (76.0). As for rebounds per game, Charleston Southern ranks 321st nationwide, hitting 7.6 three-pointers per game. On the other hand, Presbyterian ranks 248th in rebounds per game, hitting 6.8 three-pointers per game.

Key Players to Watch

Key players from both teams are expected to play a crucial role in the game. For Charleston Southern, RJ Johnson leads in points and assists, while Taje’ Kelly holds the record for best rebounder. For Presbyterian, Marquis Barnett leads in points and assists, with Jonah Pierce leading in rebounds. With a point total of 140.5, both teams average 8.6 more points per game than this total.