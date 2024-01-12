Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown

Charleston Race Week, an annual sailboat regatta event that garners global attention, will henceforth permanently drop anchor aboard the aircraft carrier Yorktown at Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum. This significant shift is a result of a partnership with the Town of Mount Pleasant and is expected to heighten the event’s stature, making it an accessible spectacle for the public while boosting the allure of sailing.

A New Era for Charleston Race Week

The 28th edition of this beloved regatta is slated for April 18-21, promising not just thrilling competition, but also a substantial economic windfall for the region, projected to cross the $5 million mark. With approximately 200 boats, 1,500 sailors, and 300 volunteers, the event plays a vital role in the area’s tourism economy. Participants often extend their stay, further bolstering the local economy as they explore the beauty and culture of the region.

Enhanced Experience at Patriots Point

This year’s event is set to be a spectacle like no other, with expanded space for spectators, sponsor exhibitions, and events. The utilization of the aircraft carrier’s resources, such as the onboard theater and aerial drone footage of the races, promises an immersive experience for attendees. The event’s previous home was the Charleston Harbor Resort & Marina, but a need for a new venue in 2023 instigated the move to Patriots Point – a move that has now morphed into a full-time arrangement.

Nurturing Maritime Heritage

The partnership between Charleston Race Week and the Town of Mount Pleasant is a celebration of the community’s rich maritime heritage and traditions. Local authorities have thrown their weight behind the event, with the Town of Mount Pleasant providing funding and staffing commitments to ensure the regatta’s continued success. Despite the challenges encountered, including a peak in 2020 when the event attracted about 300 boats, the Charleston Race Week stands ready to sail towards growth at its new home, the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum.