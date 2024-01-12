Charles Kelly Returns to Auburn as Co-Defensive Coordinator

Announced by head coach Hugh Freeze, Auburn’s football program welcomes Charles Kelly as its new co-defensive coordinator. An Auburn alumnus who once played under Coach Dye, Kelly’s return to his alma mater follows a successful tenure as the defensive coordinator for the Colorado Buffaloes.

From Colorado to Auburn

During the early college football season of 2023, Kelly, under the leadership of Deion Sanders, was instrumental in Colorado’s initial success. His contributions earned him the 247Sports National Recruiter of the Year award in 2023. Kelly’s appointment comes after the resignation of Auburn’s associate head coach and running backs coach ‘Cadillac’ Williams.

Seasoned Coach, Proven Leader

Kelly’s coaching career spans various institutions. He has coached high school teams in Alabama, Jacksonville State, Nicholls State, Georgia Tech, Florida State, and Alabama, where he served as the assistant defensive coordinator from 2019-2022. His experience and success in coaching make him an excellent fit for the role of co-defensive coordinator at Auburn.

Championship Success and Auburn’s Future

With four conference championships and two national titles in his coaching portfolio, Kelly brings a wealth of experience to Auburn. Anticipating many new players in the upcoming season, Auburn looks forward to Kelly’s guidance. Expressing gratitude for the opportunity and respect for Coach Freeze, Kelly is committed to upholding the standards of Auburn’s football legacy. He is eager to contribute to the program’s pursuit of championship success, aligning with the ethos of the Auburn Creed that emphasizes hard work.