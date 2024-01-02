en English
Sports

Charity Meets Controversy: Oklahoma’s Ethan Downs Stirs Red River Rivalry at Sugar Bowl

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Oklahoma Sooners offensive lineman, Ethan Downs, was duly recognized for his charitable works during the halftime of the Sugar Bowl featuring a game between Washington and Texas. However, Downs made headlines for a different reason, overshadowing the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team honors that celebrate athletes making positive impacts in their communities. As he was on the stage, the Oklahoma player flashed the ‘Horns Down’ sign, a taunting gesture commonly used against the University of Texas Longhorns. This act sparked a wave of boos and an ‘OU Sucks’ chant from the Texas fans present.

Stirring the Pot in the Red River Rivalry

The gesture by Downs was more than just a moment of mischief; it was a calculated move that added fuel to the already fiery competition known as the Red River Rivalry. The rivalry, which has been a staple of college football for decades, has seen its share of memorable moments, but Downs’ move during the Sugar Bowl halftime ceremony is sure to go down in the annals of the rivalry’s lore. The act has undoubtedly escalated the competitive spirit and drama in the rivalry, setting the stage for even more intense clashes in the future.

Charity Meets Controversy

Despite the controversy, it’s essential to remember that Downs was present at the Sugar Bowl for his off-field service work. The player was part of the 2023 AllState AFCA Good Works Team, an honor given to athletes who make significant community contributions. However, the ‘Horns Down’ gesture, while making for an unforgettable moment, somewhat eclipsed his commendable efforts. Still, Downs continues to be an influential figure in Oklahoma’s team, both on and off the field.

Oklahoma’s Season: A Mix of Triumph and Disappointment

The Sooners’ season concluded with an Alamo Bowl loss to Arizona, a disappointing end for a team with high expectations. However, the season wasn’t all gloom and doom for Oklahoma. They were able to secure a victory over Texas earlier in the season, which, for Sooner fans and players alike, always brings a sense of triumph in the ongoing Red River Rivalry.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

