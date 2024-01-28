Charity Hurling Match in Honor of Dillon Quirke: A Display of Skill and Solidarity

In a riveting display of skill and camaraderie, a charity hurling match in honor of the late Dillon Quirke brought together the best of Tipperary and Limerick. The game, held at the historic Semple Stadium, celebrated the life of Quirke, a former Tipperary hurler who tragically succumbed to sudden adult death syndrome (SADS) in August 2022. The match showcased the prowess of John McGrath, who scored 2-9 and provided four assists against Limerick, leading Tipperary to a triumphant 13-point victory.

Remembering Dillon Quirke

The event was not just about hurling. It was a tribute to Dillon Quirke, whose life was abruptly cut short due to SADS. The Dillon Quirke Foundation, established in the wake of his passing, aims to raise awareness about this syndrome and works relentlessly to provide cardiac screenings for young athletes. The foundation's mission is to reduce the number of young lives lost to SADS through preventive measures.

The Game of Triumph

With the audience of 3,218 spectators at the edge of their seats, the match was a spectacle of skill and sportsmanship. Tipperary, led by the stellar performance of McGrath, maintained a lead from the beginning, scoring 3-13 to Limerick's 1-13 by halftime. Despite only a month of training after a break, McGrath stood out, his performance cementing his place as one of the top players. The full game saw the participation of 55 players, including Tipperary's goalkeeper Barry Hogan and team captain Jack Ryan, who is Dillon Quirke's first cousin. Limerick's lone goal was scored by Donnacha 'Dálaigh.

A Run-Up to the League

The charity match served as a warm-up for both teams ahead of the upcoming league. Limerick manager John Kiely praised the event for its perfect timing and fundraising success. To date, the Dillon Quirke Foundation has raised over €1.1 million, a testament to the enduring legacy of Quirke and the commitment of the hurling community.