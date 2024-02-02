Chariho Girls' Basketball Team Defeats Woonsocket with Dominant Performance

In a recent high school sports competition, the Chariho girls' basketball team displayed an impressive performance against Woonsocket, finishing with a remarkable 52-30 victory. The Chargers, with a record of 13-2, led comfortably at halftime and maintained their dominance until the final whistle.

Chariho's Dominant Play

Jules White made a significant contribution to the Chargers' victory, scoring 12 points. Her teammates, Keira Frias and Maddie Fiozzano, added depth to the scoreboard with 9 and 8 points respectively. The Chargers' collective performance showcased their superior game strategy and execution, further solidifying their standing in the league.

Woonsocket's Struggle

Despite Techar Tarponweh scoring 11 points for Woonsocket, the team struggled to keep up with Chariho's relentless pressure. The loss left Woonsocket winless at 0-11, illustrating the challenges the team faces in the ongoing season.