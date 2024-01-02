en English
Gaming

Character Strength Debates Heat Up Among Street Fighter 6 Community as Capcom Cup X Nears

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:53 pm EST
Character Strength Debates Heat Up Among Street Fighter 6 Community as Capcom Cup X Nears

The Street Fighter 6 community is abuzz with chatter as the Capcom Cup X draws near. Top players in Japan, including the former Evo champion Rohto|Tokido, have been sharing their thoughts on the game’s top five strongest characters, stirring up debates and discussion. Amid this, a surprising revelation has come to the forefront: Ken, a character often ranked around sixth or seventh by most Japanese players, finds a solid place in Tokido’s top five. Tokido’s list includes JP, Luke, Chun-Li, Dee Jay, and Ken.

The Debate Over Ken’s Strength

In the competitive landscape of Street Fighter 6, the strength of a character can play a pivotal role in a player’s success. The ranks of top-tier characters like Luke and JP are generally agreed upon, but Ken’s position has been a point of contention, particularly outside of Japan. Despite the debates, Ken’s performance in tournaments tells a different story. The FAV Cup main event saw both top finishers using Ken, including Tokido himself.

Interestingly, Tokido initially chose Luke, but later switched to Ken, despite acknowledging that Ken might be weaker than Luke. This trend sheds light on the strategy of picking characters players perceive as the strongest, yet it also underscores the importance of individual play styles and mastery of a character’s subtleties.

Capcom Cup’s Most Picked Characters

As players gear up for the Capcom Cup, the character picks become increasingly significant. Luke and Ken have emerged as the most picked characters among the qualified players, adding fuel to the ongoing discussions about character strengths. This choice of characters speaks volumes about the current meta, and it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the Capcom Cup.

Unraveling the Power Level of Top-Tier Characters

Arman ‘Phenom’ Hanjani is interviewing professional players to share their top five most powerful Street Fighter 6 characters. He has interviewed Daigo, Marisa player Shuto, and Tokido, among others. These interviews offer deeper insights into the game’s power dynamics, providing players and fans alike with valuable perspectives. In this light, the anticipation for an accompanying video analysis of Ken’s power level and other top-tier characters is palpable.

As the Capcom Cup X inches closer, the discussions about character strength will likely intensify. Will Ken’s surprising performance in the FAV Cup shift the perception about his strength? Only time, and the unfolding of the Capcom Cup, will tell.

Gaming Japan Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

