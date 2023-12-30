en English
Business

Channel Islands’ Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:01 pm EST
Channel Islands’ Notables Honored by King, Major Development in Jersey Approved

As the year draws to a close, King Charles III has honored six distinguished individuals from the Channel Islands for their significant contributions to the community. Among those recognized are Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb. Their work spans different sectors, including horticulture, sports, government, business, the arts, and general community service, thus illustrating the breadth of commitment and passion within this island community.

Recognitions Reflect Community Spirit

These acknowledgments shed light on the Channel Islands’ vibrant community fabric. Each individual’s award reflects their profound impact on the community. Raymond Evison, a CBE recipient, has made remarkable strides in horticulture. Julia Bowditch and Michael Blackie, both MBE awardees, are recognized for their services to sport and significant role in the Eisteddfod, respectively. Vanessa Wakeford’s work at Government House has earned her the Royal Victorian Silver Medal. Kevin Keen receives an OBE for his contributions to the business and charity sectors, and Peter Tabb is honored with a British Empire Medal for his services to the community.

Infrastructure Boost in Jersey

In other news, the Infrastructure Minister has approved a significant development project in Jersey’s capital, St Helier. This project will see the construction of 238 apartments, a 103-room hotel, cafes, and a restaurant. This development aims to stimulate the local economy, provide new amenities, and enhance the living standards for residents and visitors alike.

Sports and Charity Updates

In the realm of sports, Bournemouth midfielder who had suffered an injury against Tottenham Hotspur has recovered and is expected to take part in the upcoming Sunday lunchtime game. This news signifies the resilience and dedication inherent in sports. Meanwhile, local charities in Jersey have issued an appeal for sustained food donations as the New Year commences, underscoring the continuing necessity of community support.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

