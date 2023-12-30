en English
Europe

Channel Islands News: Honors, Infrastructure, Football, and Charity

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:02 am EST
King Charles III has officially recognized several distinguished individuals from the Channel Islands in the New Year Honours list. This list, a time-honored tradition dating back to the Middle Ages, acknowledges the remarkable contributions of individuals to various fields, including arts, sports, and community services. The honored individuals this year include Raymond Evison, Julia Bowditch, Vanessa Wakeford, Kevin Keen, Michael Blackie, and Peter Tabb.

Recognizing the Unrecognized

These New Year Honours aim to celebrate not just renowned personalities but also those who have significantly contributed to national life through their often underappreciated work. In Jersey, Kevin Keen has been made an OBE, Michael Blackie an MBE, and Peter Tabb has been awarded the British Empire Medal for services to the community. In Guernsey, Julia Bowditch has been made an MBE for services to sports, Vanessa Wakeford has received a Royal Victorian Medal, and Raymond Evison has been honored as a CBE. These individuals have been involved in various community services and have been recognized for their contributions.

St Helier’s Infrastructure Revamp

In other news from the Channel Islands, St Helier, Jersey, is set to undergo a significant transformation. The Infrastructure Minister has greenlit the construction of 238 apartments, a 103-room hotel, and additional amenities such as cafes and a restaurant. This project signifies a major upgrade to the city’s infrastructure, promising a revitalized urban landscape.

Challenges for Young Footballers

On the sports front, Premier League midfielder Alex Scott has shed light on the hurdles faced by talented young football players from Guernsey and Jersey in reaching the top levels of their sport. The narrative underscores the struggles, ambition, and sheer human will of these players.

Charitable Generosity

Finally, Jersey charities are calling on residents to continue their food donations into the New Year, highlighting an ongoing need for community support. Amid the festive celebrations, these charities remind us of the importance of generosity and community spirit.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

