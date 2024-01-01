en English
Agriculture

Changing Landscape of India’s Sporting Ecosystem: Insights from Asian Games 2023

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:41 am EST
Changing Landscape of India's Sporting Ecosystem: Insights from Asian Games 2023

2023 was a landmark year for Indian sports. The country’s athletes, hailing from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds, delivered an impressive performance at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, securing a record 107 medals. This achievement not only highlighted the talent of India’s athletes but also underscored the changing landscape of the nation’s sporting ecosystem. An investigative report by The Indian Express revealed compelling insights into the personal stories and data of these 256 medal-winning athletes.

Breaking Stereotypes and Bridging Gaps

The investigation found a narrowing gender gap among medalists, with the female-male ratio showing marked improvement. This shift reflects the growing recognition and support for female athletes in a country where sports have traditionally been male-dominated. The report also shattered the stereotype that sports are a privilege of the affluent or urban dwellers. To the contrary, it revealed that athletes hail from varied environments, including rural areas and families with low incomes.

The Role of Academies and Institutions

A significant number of medalists were introduced to sports through academies, even in rural and Tier 3 cities. Athletes from agricultural backgrounds and those with Army ties also made a notable contribution to India’s medal tally, reflecting the broad-based nature of India’s sporting talent. Such trends underscore the importance of institutions in nurturing and honing sporting talents across the country, regardless of socioeconomic status.

Educational Achievements and Career Planning

On the education front, the achievements among athletes were mixed. Many athletes balanced sports and education, yet the investigation revealed an absence of planning for post-sporting careers. This highlights the need for a safety net and dual career paths for athletes, reinforcing the emphasis by Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra on such measures.

Government Support and Future Prospects

The investigation also spotlighted the role of government support in sports other than cricket, where opportunities are more limited. This report underscores the need for continued and expanded support to ensure India’s sporting talent continues to shine on the global stage. It also underlines the necessity for a holistic approach to athlete development, considering not only sporting achievements but also their overall well-being and future prospects.

